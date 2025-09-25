Tourism participates in 2025 World Tourism Day celebrations, 27 Sept

South Africa will join the global community to celebrate World Tourism Day (WTD) at Constitution Hill (Con Hill) in Johannesburg on 27 September 2025.

World Tourism Day is a United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism) initiative observed annually on 27 September to highlight the sector’s contribution to the socio-economic development of nations, and the advancement of the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Themed “Tourism and sustainable transformation,” the 2025 WTD celebration will highlight the sector’s contribution to driving sustainable and inclusive local economies, whilst advocating for sector collaboration on transformative programmes that will create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, economic growth, vibrant and sustainable tourism communities.

As one of the largest economic sectors in the world, tourism plays a significant role in creating environments that support innovation, transformation, and sustainable tourism communities, thus contributing to addressing the socio-economic challenges that impact global societies.

South Africa celebrates WTD in the wake of the successful hosting of the G20 Tourism Ministers’ meeting in the Mpumalanga province, and the signing of the G20 Tourism Declaration by the member states. These milestones echo South Africa’s and the global community’s commitment to achieving the UN SDGs by promoting sustainable, inclusive, and resilient tourism through digital innovation, tourism financing, air connectivity, and resilience.

The WTD celebrations will be hosted in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government and its tourism marketing authority, tourism stakeholders, and South African Tourism.

Members of the media are cordially invited as follows:

World Tourism Day celebration

Date: 27 September 2025

Venue: Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, Gauteng province

Time: 10:30 – 13:00

RSVP: Members of the media can RSVP no later than Thursday, 25 September 2025 at 12h00 (noon) to:

Ms Sindi Zwane at the Department of Tourism

Tel: 081 267 4665

E-mail: szwane@tourism.gov.za

CC: szwanetourismcomms@gmail.com

