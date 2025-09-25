ONEbox® Leave Behind Program to Strengthen Campus and Community Overdose Readiness

CHARELSTON, WV, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Drug Intervention Institute (DII) is proud to announce the launch of the ONEbox® Leave Behind Program, a nationwide initiative to expand overdose response readiness in communities through its participation in Mobilize Recovery’s 2025 Campus Surge.

As national sponsors of this year’s Campus Surge, the Drug Intervention Institute and ONEbox® are working to build a nationwide community of first responders.

“At each Campus Surge stop, we are donating 50 ONEbox® kits and naloxone to the surrounding community—helping ensure that more people are equipped and empowered to act in the face of an overdose,” explained Dr. Susan Margaret Murphy, DII president.

This effort is sponsored in part by Harm Reduction Therapeutics, maker of ReVive® (2mg Naloxone), whose generosity ensures that lifesaving naloxone is available to communities most in need.

From now through December 15, 2025, individuals across the country can join the movement. Anyone purchasing ONEbox® products can use the code MOBILIZE at checkout to receive $5 off each box. For every box sold using this code, DII will also donate $10 back to Mobilize Recovery—helping to expand the reach and impact of this lifesaving initiative nationwide.

“When communities are equipped and empowered, lives are saved,” said Dr. Susan Margaret Murphy, President of the Drug Intervention Institute.

Campus Surge Partner Communities Include:

• Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse at Ohio State University –Columbus, OH

• Oxford House – Lubbock, TX

• Arden Community Living – Washington, D.C.

• City of Conway & University of Arkansas – Conway, AR

• Southwest Washington Accountable Community of Health (SWACH) – Vancouver, WA

• People Advocating Recovery – Richmond, KY

• Kanawha Communities that Care – Charleston, WV

• Foundation for Recovery, Las Vegas, NV

DII and Mobilize Recovery invite individuals, organizations, and communities to participate in this movement by equipping themselves with ONEbox® and joining in the nationwide effort to save lives.

