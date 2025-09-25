Texas Hill Country Resort Rebrands and Launches Affordable Wedding Packages in Medina, TX

Magnificent Sunset Views Await Our Guests at Texas Hill Country Resort Beautiful and Serene Camping Grounds The Perfect Back Porch and Scenery Resort Cabins

Our goal is to create a place where guests feel at home.” — Kiara DeWitt

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Couples looking for a wedding destination in the Texas Hill Country can now find stunning views at affordable prices. Formerly known as Medina Highpoint Resort, the newly rebranded Texas Hill Country Resort has officially rebranded and introduced a range of affordable wedding packages marking a fresh start for one of the Hill Country’s most scenic destinations. This venue provides a beautiful yet practical option less than two hours from San Antonio and Austin.Owners Blake and Kiara DeWitt, along with revitalization partner Investorade, envision a resort where couples, families, and friends can enjoy entire weekends together rather than just a single night. With 45 guest cabins, a large ranch house, and RV spaces, wedding parties can stay on-site, turning celebrations into extended experiences.“I love this resort because we’re in real Hill Country,” said Blake DeWitt, co-owner of Texas Hill Country Resort. “We’ve got the hilliest hills, and the scenery here gives couples perfect photo opportunities. It’s rare to find a place this beautiful that’s still affordable and welcoming.”Kiara DeWitt added, “Our goal is to create a place where guests feel at home. Whether they’re here for a wedding, a family reunion, or just a weekend getaway, we want couples to celebrate without worrying about breaking their budget.”As part of the rebrand, the resort has started adding new amenities to improve guest stays. Fresh pizza is now served on-site, a live music schedule is being prepared for weekends, and the property recently got its alcohol license. This allows guests to purchase bottled and canned beer. Plans are also underway to reopen the café, once known as Coyote Grill, with an expanded menu and a refreshed atmosphere.These improvements are expected to create new local jobs, support area musicians, and bring more tourism dollars to Medina.Located less than two hours from San Antonio and Austin, Texas Hill Country Resort combines natural Hill Country beauty with practical amenities. This makes it a great spot for weddings, reunions, RV travelers, and weekend getaways.Book With UsCouples interested in booking a tour or reserving a wedding date can visit our website to learn more about wedding packages and availability.About Texas Hill Country ResortTexas Hill Country Resort, formerly Medina Highpoint Resort, is a 100-acre property in Medina, TX. With 45 cabins, a ranch house, and RV spaces, the resort hosts weddings, reunions, retreats, and group stays. New ownership has expanded amenities with fresh pizza service, live music, beer sales, and plans to reopen the café. This creates a welcoming and affordable Hill Country experience.About InvestoradeInvestorade is a Texas-based company that acquires and revitalizes RV resorts and campgrounds nationwide, with a focus on improving guest experience and community value. Learn more at www.investorade.com

