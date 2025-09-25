MRG Designed to Inspire New Audiences

Music Resurgence Group established as cooperative to promote foundational genres of music, including classical, opera, and jazz, and to champion music education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Music Resurgence Group (MRG) is a nonprofit marketing and public relations cooperative committed to celebrating the foundational genres of music: classical, opera, jazz and more. As the roots of modern music, these genres continue to evolve and inspire new audiences. MRG showcases performers, composers, educators, and cultural leaders who keep these art forms alive, building a community that ensures their ongoing influence and relevance for future generations.“The Music Resurgence Group brings together high-energy professionals in the field of music,” said Alice Hammel , Grammy-nominated educator, author, clinician, and co-Chair of MRG. “We are collaborating to create a message of music and all the ways it can develop a culture of cooperation and belonging.”Through curated membership, performance spotlights, and industry engagement, MRG provides artists, scholars, and organizations a platform to connect with broader audiences. Led by a review board, members gain access to joint outreach, media opportunities, and shared visibility. By combining resources and expertise, The Music Resurgence Group furthers growth, appreciation, and long-term sustainability for this timeless art.“Visionaries, dreamers, and musicians who come together to create a better world for all are part of the Music Resurgence Group,” said renowned conductor, music educator, and MRG co-Chair Jason Noble . “Our members are forward-thinking, positive, and ready to change the world.”As members of MRG, these talented professionals work to ensure that classical, opera, and jazz music and music education continue to thrive for generations to come, inspiring connection, creativity, and community throughout the field.To learn more about The Music Resurgence Group, visit musicresurgence.com . For general questions about the organization or information on how to become a member please email info@musicresurgence.com. To request an interview with Alice Hammel or Jason Noble, please contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559 or Skylar Peterson at (774) 571-1357.

