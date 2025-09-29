Business Reporter: Delivering consistent digital experiences

Why a strong foundation of data standards is key to tracking digital asset performance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, the data standards company Claravine explains how properly tagged digital assets and a standardised taxonomy can help a business optimise campaign performance, pivot in response to changing market conditions, increase brand safety, as well as increase ROI on AI outcomes. Only 13 percent of advertisers today feel confident they understand which content resonates with audiences across channels. The difference between the confident few and the rest comes down to data standards. Brands with consistent metadata can trace performance across every asset, campaign and channel, while the lack of insight has real consequences: poor digital experiences, duplicate content and inconsistencies in brand tone. The challenge is only growing as AI enables teams to generate hundreds of campaign variations at scale, each requiring precise targeting and measurement.In today’s fragmented landscape of content libraries, automation platforms and social channels, tagged assets and standardised taxonomy create clarity, showing which visuals and messages drive engagement. For AI, rich, consistent metadata on past performance, audience behaviour and content categorisation fuels intelligent personalisation. Moreover, as a business’s AI capabilities advance, every properly tagged asset and standardised taxonomy becomes training data for future AI systems. Organisations that invest in comprehensive data standards already see measurable returns, reporting on average a 33 percent increase in campaign ROI and operational efficiency. As AI adoption accelerates, building foundations in a consistent metadata and taxonomy today is the surest way to deliver relevant, personalised and measurable customer experiences tomorrow.To learn more about how brands achieve data standardisation, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ClaravineClaravine is a data standards company helping brands and agencies deliver on the promise of modern marketing by standardising taxonomies, naming conventions and metadata across all digital experiences. Claravine’s platform gets everyone on the same page to be proactive, drive global collaboration, automate data flows and quickly adapt to changing business needs.

