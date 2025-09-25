DonutNV Teacher Appreciation Giveback: Celebrating Educators and Community

A Memorable Celebration for McDonough High School

At DonutNV, we believe in the power of community and the incredible impact teachers have every day.” — Amanda Gingold, DonutNV President

MCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this year, DonutNV Franchising Inc. sponsored a heartwarming Teacher Appreciation Giveaway to honor the tireless efforts of educators and give back to the communities that support their franchisees. The initiative culminated in a special visit from the local DonutNV franchisee to McDonough High School in Henry County, Georgia, where Brandi Neal, the 2024–2025 Henry County Schools District Teacher of the Year and a 2026 State Finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year, was selected as the winner.The giveaway reflects DonutNV’s commitment to fostering community connection and celebrating the educators who shape future generations. Amanda Gingold, President of DonutNV, emphasized the importance of this mission, stating, “At DonutNV, we believe in the power of community and the incredible impact teachers have every day. This giveaway is our way of giving back to the educators and communities that inspire us, creating moments of joy and togetherness through our delicious treats.”The winning teacher, Brandi Neal, expressed her gratitude in an email, highlighting the joy the event brought to her students and the Warhawk Singers at McDonough High School. “The students thoroughly enjoyed the experience, and it was a wonderful way to recognize their hard work and achievements,” Neal wrote. She also noted the significance of the event for her program, adding, “As the 2024–2025 Henry County Schools District Teacher of the Year and a 2026 State Finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year, I am especially grateful for opportunities like this that help celebrate and elevate our students’ successes. This was a memorable experience for our program, and your generosity made it possible.”Neal also praised the exceptional support from the local franchisee, Sashee Patel of DonutNV McDonough , saying, “Mr. Shashee Patel was an absolute pleasure to work with, professional, flexible, and incredibly supportive throughout the entire process. His partnership made this celebration smooth and meaningful for our students.”Sashee Patel, the franchise owner who serviced the event, embodies DonutNV’s mission of creating joy and connection through food. Reflecting on his inspiration to join DonutNV, Patel shared, “I’ve always been passionate about bringing people and community together through food, and DonutNV felt like the perfect opportunity to do that. I loved the idea of serving fresh, fun treats that naturally spark joy and conversation.” His passion for community engagement is evident in his involvement with local schools and organizations, including his recent appointment to the Board of the Henry County Public Schools Foundation. “Being told that what we’ve done so far for our local schools deserves the right to serve in such an important capacity has proven our efforts have gotten some serious notoriety,” Patel said. “We are truly honored that our hard work and love for this community has not gone unnoticed.”For Patel, events like the McDonough High School chorus celebration align perfectly with his business mission. “Those events are exactly why I started this journey — they’re about celebration, togetherness, and creating memories and giving back to this amazing community,” he explained. He also highlighted the unique value his DonutNV truck brings to gatherings: “The truck itself creates excitement — it’s bright, colorful, and inviting. But beyond that, it brings a sense of novelty and fun. People don’t just get donuts and amazing drinks; they get an experience.”Patel’s connection to the Henry County community runs deep, as his family has been shaped by its schools. “With our oldest moving to this area at the age of 5 and now currently attending Georgia Tech as a product of this amazing Henry County School System, our Junior at Union Grove High, and our ‘CEO’ at East Lake Elementary, we feel the need to show our appreciation for what this community has done for our boys and will continue to do for them in the future,” he said.The Teacher Appreciation Giveaway and the chorus celebration at McDonough High School exemplify DonutNV’s broader mission to create meaningful experiences that strengthen community ties. Patel’s dedication to serving schools, students, and families underscores the franchise’s values, as he noted, “Community, connection, and joy are very important to me. DonutNV aligns perfectly with that because it’s not just about selling donuts — it’s about creating experiences that bring people closer together.”Through initiatives like this, DonutNV continues to make a positive impact, one sweet moment at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.