Business Reporter: Optimising technological investments to cancel out trends adverse to adoption

How an expert partner can help businesses navigate the straights of digital transformation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Bytes Software Systems talks about how an AI-ready, cyber-resilient and sustainable infrastructure combined with a hybrid cloud strategy can ensure the success of digital transformation projects. As digital transformation is no longer purely in the domain of IT but a business-wide concern with board-level focus, the pressure on businesses to adopt AI is intensifying. However, as organisations face rising cloud costs, legacy infrastructure constraints and growing cyber-security threats, they tend to invest less in AI-driven innovation.Bytes Software Services, one of Europe’s leading Microsoft partners, is helping enterprises modernise their infrastructure and maximise their technology investments with secure digital solutions tailored to their business goals. At the heart of this approach is hybrid cloud – combining the scalability of public platforms such as Microsoft Azure with the control of on-premises environments. This blended model enables seamless workload portability, dynamic scaling for seasonal demands and improved resilience, while reducing costs through smarter procurement and optimisation strategies. Bytes Software Services helps customers leverage existing software licences, align investments with capacity needs, as well as unlock savings via cloud marketplaces and by regularly reviewing the use of reserved instances and savings plans.Security remains a cornerstone. Bytes embeds advanced threat detection, identity management, governance and recovery capabilities into every solution, safeguarding people, data and networks while minimising business disruption. With deep expertise across modern work, business applications, AI and infrastructure, Bytes empowers customers to extract more value from their technology investments.To learn more about infrastructure modernisation and maximising the RoI on technological investments, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Bytes Software ServicesBytes, Microsoft’s number one UK partner, is a leading provider of world-class IT solutions. Its portfolio of services includes cloud, security, end-user computing, datacentre, data management, licensing, asset management, storage, virtualisation, training, deployment and managed services. Bytes works with SMEs, corporates and public sector organisations to modernise and digitally transform their IT infrastructures.

