Medical Director Co. completes nationwide expansion, providing the fastest medical director service in all 50 states

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Director Co. , the nurse-founded company that connects clinics with licensed medical directors and collaborating physicians, has officially achieved nationwide coverage and established itself as the best and fastest service of its kind in all 50 states.Building on this milestone, the company has also expanded into the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, underscoring its reach and reliability across the country.“Reaching every state in the U.S. is something no one else in this space has done at our scale or speed,” said Blaz Korosec, CEO of Medical Director Co. “Our average placement time is under 24 hours, which makes us the fastest and most effective medical director service in the country. In fact, we’ve successfully connected our clients with medical directors within 12 hours, with same day introductory calls. Expanding into Puerto Rico is just the icing on the cake.”Medical Director Co. has grown rapidly since its launch by solving one of the most difficult challenges for healthcare providers: finding qualified medical directors and collaborating physicians while staying fully compliant with state regulations.Unlike competitors, the company offers transparent pricing, no upfront fees, malpractice insurance for physicians, and a streamlined process that gets clinics operational faster.This expansion means that healthcare providers—whether in California, New York, Texas, Alaska, or anywhere in between—can rely on Medical Director Co. for immediate, compliant access to medical directors.By adding Puerto Rico, the company demonstrates its ability to go beyond expectations and meet provider needs wherever they are.Visit Medical Director Co. for details on compliance and medical director services.About Medical Director Co.Medical Director Co. is a nurse-centric service based in Dallas, TX, dedicated to helping NPs, RNs, PAs, and clinics secure licensed medical directors and collaborating physicians. With transparent pricing, built-in malpractice coverage, and unmatched speed of placement, Medical Director Co. has become the fastest-growing and most trusted medical director service in the United States.

