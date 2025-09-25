IMPACCT Brooklyn Ignites A Future of Hope and Change During 778 Myrtle Residences Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Notable Officials Pictured 1-r to Jamal C. Robinson, Executive Director of IMPACCT Brooklyn (centered): Jabari Brisport, Phara Souffrant Forrest, Doreen Harris; Chi Ossé, Lincoln Restler

Community leaders, residents, and local media come out in support of the new affordable housing development

IMPACCT Brooklyn is on a mission; our mission is to build, restore, and preserve quality housing and educational services to our residents, rooted in Brooklyn.” — Jamal C. Robinson, Executive Director of IMPACCT Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMPACCT Brooklyn , a leading non-profit committed to community development and affordable housing, celebrated the grand opening of the 778 Myrtle Residences with a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event drew a diverse crowd of community leaders, enthusiastic residents, and city and state officials, all eager to show their support for this significant new affordable housing development. “IMPACCT Brooklyn is on a mission; our mission is to build, restore, and preserve quality housing and educational services to our residents, rooted in Brooklyn. The mission improves lives and supports our neighbors and beyond,” said Jamal C. Robinson, Executive Director of IMPACCT Brooklyn.The opening of 778 Myrtle marked a significant step in IMPACCT Brooklyn’s ongoing effort to expand affordable housing options, particularly as rising costs and limited availability continue to challenge many individuals and families. The ribbon-cutting featured a lively program led by Jamal C. Robinson, Executive Director of IMPACCT Brooklyn, followed by speeches from Doreen Harris, President and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA); Jabari Brisport, New York State Senator; Stefani Zinerman, New York State Assembly Member for the 56th District; Phara Souffrant Forrest, New York State Assembly Member for the 57th District; Chi Ossé, Council Member for New York City's 36th District; and Lincoln Restler, Council Member for New York City's 33rd District.Guests at the morning celebration toured the thoughtfully designed apartments and shared spaces, enjoyed refreshments, and learned about the supportive services available to current and future residents. 778 Myrtle offers a vibrant and stable community for its residents, providing modern, accessible residences and on-site support, making it more than just an apartment. “I know that we will all learn and grow with efficiency in an environment where positivity and self-worth are important. I thank all parties involved for allowing us this life-changing opportunity, and I hope all of you feel as safe and secure as I do in this beautiful building I call home,” said Terrance Adams, a resident of 778 Myrtle Residence.To Learn more about IMPACCT Brooklyn, visit impacctbrooklyn.org. For other media opportunities or event coverage, please contact Olivia Bishop at olivia@tenenicole.com or 518.330.3835 (cell).ABOUT IMPACCT BROOKLYNIMPACCT Brooklyn is one of New York City’s leading community development organizations, dedicated to affordable housing, economic development, and neighborhood preservation. With over six decades of service, IMPACCT Brooklyn ensures residents have access to safe housing, supportive services, and resources that foster stability, dignity, and growth. Our commitment to affordable housing is ongoing, and we will continue to work tirelessly to provide safe and stable housing for all.

