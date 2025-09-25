Angelina Canelli Named 2025 Influential Woman: Real Estate Innovator and Financial Strategist

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to spotlight Angelina Canelli as one of its distinguished honorees for 2025. Angelina is the founder of REIT AI, an AI firm that partners with real estate investors, private equity funds, and property managers to enhance investment evaluation, automate financial reports for portfolios from $10M to over $500M. Their technology helps clients move beyond legacy analytics to optimize asset performance in a market driven by urban redevelopment and logistics. Additionally, Angelina is the owner of Canelli Condos, a real estate development company specializing in renovating residential properties for resale and providing strategic consulting services to investors. Through strong partnerships with realtors and property management firms, she oversees a growing portfolio of properties while guiding clients through every stage of the investment process. With an eye toward expansion, Angelina is actively positioning Canelli Condos to enter the commercial real estate market. She also leverages innovative tools, including artificial intelligence, for forecasting, deal scoring, and investor reporting, demonstrating her commitment to combining technology with practical expertise to maximize results.In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Angelina serves as a Financial Project Manager at Deloitte. In this role, she optimizes financial operations, enhances invoicing systems, and delivers insights that drive executive decision-making. Her professional expertise spans over a decade across financial services, real estate, and project management, where she has earned a reputation for streamlining complex processes, identifying growth opportunities, and leading cross-functional initiatives that achieve measurable results.Angelina’s career spans multiple countries, having worked in major cities such as London, Chicago, Phoenix and Miami. Her professional journey includes impactful positions at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deutsche Bank, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. She holds a Master of Science in Marketing and Project Management from the London School of Business and Finance, is PRINCE2 certified, and is an active member of both the Project Management Institute and the Chartered Institute of Marketing. Her combination of academic rigor and professional experience allows her to bring a strategic, analytical, and innovative approach to both her entrepreneurial and corporate roles.Angelina attributes her success to resilience, drive, and a willingness to work hard for everything she has accomplished. From the beginning, she committed to investing in herself and her future, including funding her own education, which strengthened her discipline and reinforced the value of perseverance. She has never feared failure; instead, Angelina views setbacks as opportunities to learn, grow, and push beyond her comfort zone. This mindset has enabled her to approach challenges with confidence, embrace growth at every stage, and transform obstacles into stepping stones toward her goals.The best career advice Angelina has ever received is to surround herself with the kind of people she aspires to be—particularly those in leadership positions such as CEOs. Being in the company of driven, accomplished, and visionary individuals inspires her to elevate her own standards, think bigger, and continuously pursue ambitious goals.To young women entering her industry, Angelina advises never to underestimate themselves or dismiss opportunities simply because they do not meet every qualification on paper. She emphasizes that drive, creativity, resilience, and the ability to learn quickly are often the qualities that determine true success. By stepping into challenging spaces and believing in their value, women can unlock opportunities that credentials alone cannot provide. Confidence, determination, and a willingness to grow, she notes, form the foundation for a thriving and fulfilling career.Angelina also recognizes that one of the current challenges in her field is managing the complexity of invoicing. Coordinating across multiple departments while ensuring accuracy in timing and details can be intricate, and even small errors may create delays. She views these challenges as opportunities to improve systems, enhance communication, and leverage technology to streamline processes, ultimately strengthening overall financial operations.At the core of both her professional and personal life, Angelina is guided by integrity, resilience, and loyalty. Integrity ensures she remains honest and accountable in every decision. Resilience allows her to confront obstacles, adapt to change, and continue progressing despite setbacks. Loyalty grounds her in building strong, lasting relationships with colleagues, clients, and loved ones based on trust and commitment.Outside of her career, Angelina enjoys fitness, CrossFit, world travel, and the arts—particularly Impressionism—and finds balance at home with her two French Bulldogs named Duce and Napoli. Her multifaceted approach to life reflects a commitment to growth, passion, and excellence in all areas, making her a well-deserved honoree for Influential Women in 2025.Learn More about Angelina Canelli:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/angelina-canelli Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

