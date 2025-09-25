This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – September 25, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Ontario Backs Element5’s $107M Mass Timber Expansion to Boost Affordable Housing• Ontario Electrical Safety Awards Celebrate Innovation and Worker Protection• Vinyl Institute of Canada Launches Project Win-Finity to Recycle Vinyl Windows• Tsawwassen Town Centre Redevelopment Moves Forward with Smaller Footprint• Institutional Projects Boost Canada’s Non-Residential Construction in July• Georgian Triangle Humane Society Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Facility• NIBS Launches High Performance Building Guide to Strengthen Federal Infrastructure• Next-Gen MV Tamarack Strengthens Amrize’s Construction Supply Network• How Early Supply Issues Derail Construction Schedules• Ajei Gopal to Succeed Tooey Courtemanche as Procore CEO• [FREE ACCESS] Webinar: Embrace the Future of Construction• Geo Week Opens Applications for 2026 Student Scholarship Supporting Geospatial Innovation• Podcast: Mastering AI in AEC• From law to SaaS: What trade contractors can learn from career pivots• Technological Advancements Reshaping the Construction Industry• Safety Through Off-Site Fabrication• Is Your Facility Roof Fall Protection Compliant? A Safety Audit Guide for Canadian Workplaces• KEITHWALKING FLOORSystems Support Tire Recycling Innovation• Two Top 40 Under 40 Honorees in Canadian Construction• Canadian Wood Council Honors 38 Projects at 2025 Wood Design Awards• Propel People Launches Free Hiring Platform to Help SMB Contractors Fill Skilled Trade Roles Faster and BetterStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

