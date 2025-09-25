CyberproAI Brings Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Training to CornCon 11 with Two-Day Capture the Flag Competition

CyberproAI Logo Cympire - Next Generation Cyber Range CyberproAI at CornCon 2025

This year, as part of CornCon, CyberproAI will host a two-day Capture the Flag (CTF) competition powered by Cympire's cyber range platform.

We are excited to partner with CyberproAI to bring this dynamic Capture the Flag to CornCon 11... This CTF delivers exactly that—real-world experience in a fun, competitive format.” — John Johnson, Founder & President, Docent Institute & Conference Chair

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberproAI , a global leader in cybersecurity and AI-driven education, will participate in CornCon 11: The Midwest’s Premier Hacker Conference, held October 10–11, 2025, in Davenport, Iowa. As part of the event, CyberproAI will host a two-day Capture the Flag (CTF) competition powered by Cympire its cyber range platform.The CyberproAI CTF at CornCon 11 will challenge participants with realistic, hands-on cybersecurity scenarios designed to test and strengthen their cyber defense skills:- Day 1 (Friday, Oct. 10): A special CTF for high school students, encouraging the next generation of cyber professionals.- Day 2 (Saturday, Oct. 11): A competitive CTF pitting college students against industry professionals, showcasing real-world skills in a live-fire environment.“We are excited to partner with CyberproAI to bring this dynamic Capture the Flag to CornCon 11. Our goal has always been to create opportunities for both students and professionals to engage, learn, and grow. This CTF delivers exactly that—real-world experience in a fun, competitive format.” John Johnson, Founder & President, Docent Institute & Conference Chair“CornCon is a unique community-driven event, and we are proud to bring Cympire’s advanced cyber range to challenge and inspire participants. This two-day CTF embodies our mission to bridge education and industry by empowering students and professionals alike with the skills they need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving cyber landscape.” Oron Mincha, General Manager, CyberproAI US.About CornConCornCon, now in its 11th year, is the Midwest’s premier cybersecurity conference bringing together professionals, researchers, students, and enthusiasts. Hosted in Davenport, Iowa, the event features world-class speakers, workshops, contests, and a strong focus on fostering the next generation of cyber talent through its Kids’ Hacker Camp and educational initiatives. www.corncon.net About CyberproAICyberproAI is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI education, specializing in developing Cyber Academies and advanced simulation platforms like Cympire. With a mission to empower individuals and organizations, CyberproAI delivers innovative solutions to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in cybersecurity, intelligence, and homeland security. www.cyberpro-ai.com About CympireCympire, by CyberproAI, is a technology pioneer in cybersecurity training and simulation, offering a cloud-native Cyber Range platform that enables hands-on, immersive learning. Designed to simulate real-world scenarios, Cympire empowers governments, organizations and academic institutions to deliver top-tier training experiences that drive skill development and innovation in the cyber domain. www.cympire.com

