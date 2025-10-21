CyberproAI Showcases Cympire at GovWare 2025 as Part of PCSS Booth

CyberproAI @ the PCSS booth - GovWare 2025 CyberproAI Logo Cympire - Next Generation Cyber Range

Featuring a 2-day government-focused CTF with Red & Blue Team scenarios, CyberproAI, with PCSS, empowers organizations to build cyber readiness and resilience.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberproAI is proud to announce its participation at GovWare 2025 (October 21–23, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore) as a sponsor of the PCSS booth. CyberproAI will present Cympire , its advanced cyber training and simulation platform, highlighting how organizations can elevate readiness with a security-first mindset.2-Day Cympire CTF for Government ReadinessDuring the week of GovWare, CyberproAI will host a two-day, online Capture the Flag (CTF) event designed specifically for government and public sector teams. The competition will feature Red Team and Blue Team scenarios based on real-world attack and defense challenges.This CTF will allow participants to experience Cympire’s hyper-realistic, live-fire simulations, providing both offensive and defensive perspectives in a controlled environment. By engaging in hands-on exercises, participants will sharpen their skills in detecting, responding, and mitigating threats—critical capabilities for agencies tasked with safeguarding national security.“Our mission is to help governments and organizations in Asia Pacific develop the resilience they need to meet the growing cyber challenge. GovWare is the region’s most important stage, and we are excited to be one of the sponsors of PCSS in the event. Together showcasing Cympire demonstrates how a security-first mindset can transform readiness into a competitive advantage.”— Elad Menashe, APAC GM, CyberproAI“PCSS is committed to bringing world-class solutions to local government organizations.Cympire’s unique approach to realistic, scalable cyber training aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering organizations to build Cyber Resilience. By focusing on immersive, hands-on training, we address the critical need for a future-ready workforce. We look forward to the continued partnership with CyberproAI beyond Govware 2025.”— Cynthia Lim, Chief Commercial Officer, PCSSAbout GovWareGovWare is Asia’s premier cybersecurity conference and exhibition, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, solution providers, and practitioners. As the cornerstone event of Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW), GovWare features world-class keynotes, exhibitions, and networking opportunities that drive collaboration and innovation in the cybersecurity ecosystem. www.govware.sg About PCSSPCSS, a Singapore-based systems integrator with more than 25 years of history, specialises in delivering secure, reliable, and cutting-edge technological solutions. Since 1998, PCSS has been committed to advancing Singapore’s security landscape and nurturing our team’s growth through top-tier expertise. Our comprehensive services include design, integration, and support, creating measurable impact in Singapore. www.pcs-security.com About CyberproAICyberproAI is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI education, specializing in developing Cyber Academies and advanced simulation platforms like Cympire. With a mission to empower individuals and organizations, CyberproAI delivers innovative solutions to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in cybersecurity, intelligence, and homeland security. www.cyberpro-ai.com About CympireCympire, by CyberproAI, is a technology pioneer in cybersecurity training and simulation, offering a cloud-native Cyber Range platform that enables hands-on, immersive learning. Designed to simulate real-world scenarios, Cympire empowers governments, organizations and academic institutions to deliver top-tier training experiences that drive skill development and innovation in the cyber domain. www.cympire.com

