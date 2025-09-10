CyberproAI Announces Collaboration with Missouri Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (MCCoE)

Students Engaged in a Cympire CTF event in NYC Cympire - Next Generation Cyber Range CyberproAI Logo

Bringing the Cympire's Cyber Range to Springfield, Missouri

...By adopting Cympire, by CyberproAI, we are providing learners and partners across Missouri with a powerful, real-world training platform that directly addresses today’s cybersecurity challenges.” — Jonathan Dewein, Executive Director at MCCoE

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberproAI is proud to announce a new collaboration with the Missouri Cybersecurity Center of Excellence ( MCCoE ), a nonprofit based in Springfield dedicated to building and sustaining a resilient cybersecurity workforce in Southwest Missouri. Through this partnership, MCCoE will deploy Cympire , CyberproAI’s cloud-native Cyber Range platform, to deliver hands-on, immersive cybersecurity training.With the integration of Cympire, MCCoE will expand its impact by providing:• Immersive training environments — Dynamic, gamified simulations replicating real-world cyber threats, enabling learners to build confidence and technical expertise.• Hands-on workforce readiness — Scenario-based training that bridges classroom instruction with practical, job-ready skills for students, apprentices, and early-career professionals.• Scenarios Catalog — A broad library of challenges across Blue Team defense, Red Team activities, and mixed-team scenarios, allowing participants to train in realistic, mission-driven exercises tailored to multiple skill levels and operational needs.“At CyberproAI, we are driven by our mission to empower the next generation of cybersecurity professionals with practical, job-ready skills,” said Oron Mincha, GM North America at CyberproAI. “Our collaboration with MCCoE brings Cympire’s world-class Cyber Range technology to Springfield, where it will strengthen both workforce development and community cyber resilience.”“We are excited to partner with CyberproAI,” added Jonathan Dewein, Executive Director at MCCoE. “By adopting Cympire, we are providing learners and partners across Missouri with a powerful, real-world training platform that directly addresses today’s cybersecurity challenges.”Together, CyberproAI and MCCoE are shaping a stronger, more resilient cybersecurity future for Missouri and beyond.----About MCCoEFounded as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Springfield, the Missouri Cybersecurity Center of Excellence is dedicated to strengthening the state’s cybersecurity workforce. With a Department of Labor–certified apprenticeship program, a fully operational SOC, and a wide range of services for businesses and government agencies, MCCoE delivers mission-driven impact across education, training, and operations. www.mccoe.org About CyberproAICyberproAI is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI education, specializing in developing Cyber Academies and advanced simulation platforms like Cympire. With a mission to empower individuals and organizations, CyberproAI delivers innovative solutions to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in cybersecurity, intelligence, and homeland security. www.cyberpro-ai.com About CympireCympire, by CyberproAI, is a technology pioneer in cybersecurity training and simulation, offering a cloud-native Cyber Range platform that enables hands-on, immersive learning. Designed to simulate real-world scenarios, Cympire empowers organizations and academic institutions to deliver top-tier training experiences that drive skill development and innovation in the cyber domain. www.cympire.com

