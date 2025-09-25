State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (09-25-2025)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In May 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Preston Ryan Christopher’s (NA61400269) registered nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In September 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Christopher physically abused a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Christopher from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

King County

In August 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Jessica Anne Borland’s (NC61125713) certified nursing assistant credential. In January 2024, Borland misused a patient’s credit card for personal expenses. Borland failed to cooperate with the department’s investigation or respond to its requests for information.

In June 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission suspended David S.C. Chor’s (PH61323677) pharmacy credential for at least five years and ordered him to pay a $2,000 fine. In 2024, Chor was charged with two counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a class B felony. Chor has not responded to the department’s request for information.

In August 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Malaika Wanjiru Karanja’s (NA61306627) registered nursing assistant credential. In February 2024, Karanja failed to follow care directives for a vulnerable adult and was charged with third-degree criminal mistreatment and third-degree theft. Karanja failed to cooperate with the department’s investigation or respond to its requests for information.

Mason County

In August 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Cynthia Louise Allen’s (NA00033493) registered nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In April 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Allen financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Allen from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Pierce County

In August 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Emily Maria Miller’s (NC61109691) certified nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In May 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Miller financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Miller from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In August 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Kiara Joanne Respo’s (NA61015574) registered nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In October 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Respo financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Respo from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Snohomish County

In August 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Sheriff Dibba’s (NA60579778) registered nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In July 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Dibba neglected a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Dibba from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Spokane County

In August 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Kaylee Kalani Ziel’s (NA60883900) registered nursing assistant credential. Ziel failed to comply with an October 2024 agreement stemming from an August 2024 charge of fourth degree assault–domestic violence, a gross misdemeanor. Ziel has not responded to the department’s request for information.

Thurston County

In August 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Leandra Dishan Calhoun’s (CG60673119, CO60907699) agency affiliated counselor and substance use disorder professional trainee credentials. In June 2022, Calhoun was arrested after a law enforcement investigation involving her vehicle and a patient. She did not cooperate with the department’s investigation into the incident or the related allegations of unprofessional conduct. Calhoun failed to respond to multiple follow-up requests for information.

In August 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended April Dawn Irene Hale’s (NC60500568) certified nursing assistant credential. Between 2019 and 2023, Hale misused a patient’s resources for personal benefit. Hale failed to respond to the department’s request for information.

In July 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Jonathan Mark Hoyer’s (CG61114074, SC61124149) agency affiliated counselor and independent clinical social worker associate credentials. Hoyer failed to comply with a 2025 order by not participating in a required monitoring program.

Walla Walla County

In June 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended Miranda Lee Atkins-Kovalenko’s (VB61189544) pharmacist assistant credential. In January 2024, Atkins-Kovalenko impersonated a medical doctor and issued a false note diagnosing a patient and prescribing medication. Atkins-Kovalenko has not responded to the department’s request for information.

Yakima County

In July 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended David A. Glesener’s (MA61291977) massage therapist credential. In December 2024 and January 2025, Glesener committed sexual misconduct with two clients. In January 2025, he was charged with two counts of indecent liberties, class B felonies. Glesener failed to cooperate with the department’s investigation or respond to its requests for information.