Department of Health issues notice of intent to deny license application of Behavioral Health Agency

For immediate release: October 30, 2025 (25-131)

Media contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA - The Department of Health has issued a notice of intent to deny the license application for Peninsula Counseling (BHA.FS.60873800) pending further legal action.

Charges allege that Peninsula Counseling located at 3214 50th Street CT., STE 305, Gig Harbor, WA 98335-8587 has allegedly permitted a person involved with a prior facility enforcement action to be involved in the day-to-day operations of Peninsula Counseling. Allegedly this individual is involved in financial aspects, clinical supervision, and ownership of Peninsula Counseling. Permitting a person with prior enforcement action to be involved in the day-to-day operations can result in a denial of a credential per WAC 246-341-0335(1)(d)(ix) and (2)(c) in addition to RCW 43.70.115(1).

The facility has 28 days to respond to the charges. The public will continue to be updated should further actions occur in the future.

Legal documents related to this case are posted online and can be found via the Facilities Inspections and Investigations Search on the Department of Health website. Copies can also be requested by submitting an online request to the DOH Public Records Center or via email at publicdisclosure@doh.wa.gov.

Anyone who believes a health care facility is in violation of licensing laws is encouraged to call 360-236-2620 to report their complaint. Complaints can also be submitted via email to HSQAFacilitiesComplaintIntake@doh.wa.gov.

