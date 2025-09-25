LANG REALTY GOES PINK THIS OCTOBER IN SUPPORT OF BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

Lang Realty associates, friends, and family proudly joined the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, showing their support with a sea of pink and a shared commitment to opening doors for a cure.

Company-Wide Initiatives Include Team Walks, Office Décor, Donations, and Online Engagement

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty is once again turning its offices and outreach efforts pink this October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From fundraising walks to office-wide décor, flyers, and donation programs, the company is committed to raising awareness and vital funds for breast cancer programs across South Florida.

“Breast cancer touches so many lives, including those of our own team members, families, and clients,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Every October, our company unites behind this cause to raise awareness and provide tangible support for those impacted.”

Walk Teams Led by Lang Agents:

Lang Realty will participate in two American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks:

• Palm Beach Team – Led by Dawn Forgione

https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=team&fr_id=110756&team_id=2817154

• Treasure Coast Team – Led by Eydie Lopez

https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?fr_id=110805&pg=personal&px=60144891

Both team leaders will be actively spreading the word, recruiting walkers, and encouraging donations throughout October.

In-Office and Online Awareness:

• Pink Décor: Each Lang Realty office will be decorated with pink-themed items, including pens, candies, banners, wristbands, and lapel pins.

• Flyers: Flyers to register for the walks or donate will be displayed in offices and shared with clients and agents.

• Website Updates: Beginning October 1, elements of the Lang Realty website will turn pink in honor of the cause. Flyers and donation links will also be added to the Lang Cares homepage at LangCares.com.

Donation Commitment

Lang Realty agents will donate $10 from each closing throughout October, with the company matching those contributions to double the impact.

“As a breast cancer survivor, this cause is very personal to me,” said Dawn Forgione, Lang Realty agent and longtime advocate for the initiative. “I’m proud of the way our Lang family continues to rally each October — decorating offices, walking together, and giving back. Every effort, big or small, makes a difference.”

How to Get Involved

Community members can register to walk, donate, or learn more by visiting the Lang Realty Palm Beach or Treasure Coast team links above.

About Lang Realty

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique operation into a cornerstone of South Florida real estate. With more than 300 dedicated agents across offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set new standards of excellence.

For more information, visit www.langrealty.com



