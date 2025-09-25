FLEOA Urges Congress to Prevent Federal Government Shutdown and Pass the Continuing Resolution

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) is urging Congress to act quickly to pass a continuing resolution and avert a government shutdown that would unfairly burden the federal law enforcement community and jeopardize public safety."Federal law enforcement officers will continue to show up and protect this country, even when the government shuts down, but it's unacceptable to ask them to do so without pay," said Mathew Silverman, National President of FLEOA. “While the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 ensures we will eventually receive back pay, that does nothing to help families make ends meet in the middle of a shutdown. Missed or delayed paychecks still mean missed mortgage payments, empty refrigerators, and mounting stress.”Unlike many federal employees who are furloughed during a shutdown, federal law enforcement officers are considered “essential” and are legally obligated to work without receiving their scheduled pay until the government reopens. At the same time, the absence of support personnel forces these officers to take on additional administrative duties, pulling them away from critical investigations and enforcement operations.“We’re out there every day disrupting violent criminal networks, stopping the flow of deadly fentanyl, and protecting our communities,” said Silverman. “But during a shutdown, we’re also being asked to fill administrative gaps left by furloughed colleagues. It’s not just a hardship, it’s a dangerous distraction.”Congress should not be playing the political brinksmanship that repeatedly brings the nation to the edge of a shutdown. We urge lawmakers to fulfill their most basic responsibility: keeping the government funded and operational.FLEOA stands ready to work with the administration and Congress to find common ground and take the necessary steps to avoid a government shutdown. As the voice of our nation’s federal law enforcement officers, we are committed to doing our part to ensure the continuity of government operations and the safety and security of the American people.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

