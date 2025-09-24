Sacramento Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearm Possession and Drug Distribution

Gabriel Erasmo Cabrera, 22, of Sacramento, pleaded guilty Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm and to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced.

According to court documents, on March 28, 2025, during a parole search of Cabrera’s home, agents discovered a firearm and fentanyl that Cabrera had hidden in another resident’s bedroom. Agents also discovered drug paraphernalia and a drug sales ledger in Cabrera’s room. On Cabrera’s cellphone, officers discovered a video of Cabrera holding the same firearm and many messages between Cabrera and other individuals discussing Cabrera’s fentanyl sales. Cabrera is prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior felony convictions for offenses including sale of a controlled substance, infliction of corporal injury on a spouse, and willfully discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Harman is prosecuting the case.

Cabrera is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez on March 24, 2026. Cabrera faces a maximum statutory penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cabrera faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

