Honduran man arrested for illegal re-entry

BUFFALO, N.Y. –U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Miguel Angel Vasquez-Amaya, 46, a citizen and national of Honduras, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with re-entry of a removed alien, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Smith, who handled the case, stated that according to the complaint, on August 31, 2025, Vasquez-Amaya was a passenger in a vehicle that was encountered by Customs and Border Protection at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry. The vehicle was referred for secondary inspection. An immigration records check revealed that Vasquez-Amaya was physically removed from the United States in November 2002.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by Customs and Border Protection, under the direction of Director of Field Operations Rose Brophy.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

# # # #