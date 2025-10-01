TELCLOUD Appoints Phil Oseas as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TELCLOUD, a leading provider of white-label POTS replacement and communications-as-a-service solutions, today announced the appointment of Phil Oseas as Chief Financial Officer.

Oseas brings extensive financial leadership experience, with a proven track record guiding technology companies through high-growth phases, strategic transactions, and operational scale. In his role as CFO, he will oversee TELCLOUD’s financial strategy, planning, and operations as the company continues to expand its national footprint and strengthen its partner ecosystem.

“Phil’s deep expertise in finance and operations makes him the right leader to help guide TELCLOUD through our next stage of growth,” said Jake Jacoby, CEO of TELCLOUD. “As we enter a critical period of high growth, his leadership will be instrumental in scaling our business and strengthening our partner success. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Prior to joining TELCLOUD, Oseas held senior leadership roles at multiple high-growth technology companies, where he specialized in driving sustainable financial performance and scaling for long-term success. Oseas is a partner at Hardesty LLC focused on working with high-growth companies in the telecom and technology space.

About TELCLOUD

TELCLOUD is a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) delivering scalable, white-labeled POTS line replacement solutions for telecommunications providers, resellers, and MSPs. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, it enables partners to offer wireless services, modernize legacy systems, and unlock recurring revenue with minimal effort. Learn more at www.telcloud.com or call (833) 900-POTS (7687).

