TELCLOUD joins Ericsson’s Technology Alliance Partner Program to Accelerate POTS Line Replacement Worldwide

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TELCLOUD announced today that it has joined Ericsson’s Enterprise Wireless Solutions Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) Program, further enhancing its ability to deliver next-generation POTS line replacement solutions for telecommunications resellers, MSPs, and channel partners.

Together, TELCLOUD and Ericsson provide the infrastructure, expertise, and support to help customers optimize connectivity and seamlessly transition from over 1 billion legacy POTS lines to modern solutions. The solution includes TELCLOUD’s white label, cloud-managed POTS line replacement platform and Ericsson’s industry-leading Cradlepoint routers and NetCloud infrastructure, enabling fast, reliable, and scalable deployments.

TELCLOUD provides telecommunications providers, resellers, and MSPs with a fully scalable and compliant POTS line replacement platform, designed to integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures. TELCLOUD delivers customizable solutions, streamlined setup, and full backend support, enabling partners to launch and scale their business with confidence while generating new recurring revenue opportunities.

“We’re excited to join Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions Technology Alliance Partner Program as a POTS line replacement solution,” said Jake Jacoby, Founder & CEO of TELCLOUD. “Partnering with Ericsson allows us to provide our reseller partners with a truly seamless transition for businesses moving away from outdated POTS lines. Together, we deliver not just connectivity and compliance, but also the scalability and full-service backend support that resellers need to grow their business with confidence.”

Ericsson’s Enterprise Wireless Solutions

Ericsson’s Enterprise Wireless Solutions enable organizations to innovate, operate, and grow anywhere — without constraints. With private networking and coverage extension solutions from Enterprise 5G, Wireless WAN routers and gateways from Ericsson Cradlepoint, and cloud management and security solutions from Ericsson Netcloud, flexibility of public and private 5G are assured, all protected within the zero-trust security of simplified SASE.

“Many customers face service disruptions caused by outdated POTS lines, which can impact operations and revenue”, said John Nye, Vice President Technology Alliances and Partnerships at Ericsson. “Our partnership with TELCLOUD makes the transition from POTS to modern digital and wireless technologies effortless, by delivering next-generation 5G and LTE network solutions and TELCLOUD’s innovative POTS line replacement platform.”

About TELCLOUD

TELCLOUD, the global leader in white label POTS line replacement, enables channel partners worldwide to grow their businesses with our customizable and scalable Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

Exclusively designed for telecommunications providers, resellers, and MSPs, we offer a fully supported backend that seamlessly integrates with existing business infrastructures across global markets. Our no single-point-of-failure approach ensures 99.999% reliability, utilizing a unique redundancy in connectivity, power, and global networks.

With a simple setup, streamlined deployment, and wholesale pricing, partners can quickly realize new multiple recurring revenue opportunities, gaining exceptional business value while providing cost-effective savings to their customers.

For more information, visit telcloud.com.

