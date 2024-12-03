TELCLOUD Solves the Critical 5-10% Gap in Alarm Signal Reliability

Setting a new standard with 100% reliable, compliant alarm signals in the wake of POTS line decommissioning.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TELCLOUD, a leading provider of Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), is proud to announce the launch of its new Alarm Transmission Solution. This innovative solution is designed to ensure uninterrupted and reliable alarm signal transmission as traditional Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) lines are phased out.

As POTS lines continue to disappear, businesses and service providers are in urgent need of modern, compliant alternatives for fire alarms, security systems, and other critical applications. TELCLOUD’s Alarm Transmission Solution provides a seamless transition, offering 100% reliable signal delivery via both PSTN and IP, future-proofing alarm systems while maintaining compatibility with legacy infrastructure.

“Our Alarm Transmission Solution ensures 100% reliable, compliant, and uninterrupted alarm signals, addressing the critical 5-10% failure gap that poses serious safety risks.” said Jake Jacoby, CEO of TELCLOUD. “Unlike other solutions, we’re the only fully licensed POTS Line Replacement provider, with UL-listed infrastructure and licensed signal retransmission that solve for dropped calls and missed signals. Our solution is not only compliant but also purpose-built to handle high-stakes reliability, meeting the most stringent standards for safety and assurance.”

Key Features of TELCLOUD’s Alarm Transmission Solution:

- 100% Signal Delivery Guarantee: Unlike traditional VoIP/VoLTE solutions that achieve only 90-95% reliability, TELCLOUD guarantees 100% signal transmission success.

- Licensed & UL-Listed Infrastructure: TELCLOUD is fully licensed to retransmit alarm signals and operates on UL-listed infrastructure, ensuring compliance with all legal requirements and the highest standards of safety.

- Future Proof with Seamless Transition to IP: The solution works with both legacy POTS-based systems and modern IP-based systems, offering flexibility and scalability.

- No Need for On-Site Technician Visits: Remote reprogramming capabilities eliminate the need for costly technician visits to update alarm panels, reducing operational expenses.

To learn more about TELCLOUD’s Alarm Transmission Solution and its benefits, read our Insight Report: https://telcloud.com/insight-reports/

About TELCLOUD

TELCLOUD, the global leader in white label POTS line replacement, enables channel partners worldwide to grow their businesses with our customizable and scalable Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

Exclusively designed for telecommunications providers, resellers, and MSPs, we offer a fully supported backend that seamlessly integrates with existing business infrastructures across global markets. Our no single point-of-failure approach ensures 99.999% reliability, utilizing a unique redundancy in connectivity, power, and global networks.

With simple setup, streamlined deployment, and wholesale pricing, partners can quickly realize new multiple recurring revenue opportunities, gaining exceptional business value while providing cost-effective savings to their customers.

