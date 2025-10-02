Preferred Utilities Announces Formation of Preferred Combustion Division

Preferred Utilities' Danbury, Connecticut headquarters Preferred Combustion project

Preferred’s new division will streamline operations, reduce lead times, and enhance customer experience.

Our customers will see many benefits . We will have a larger, more unified engineering and applications team which will reduce wait times for quotes, engineering submittal, fabrication and much more.” — David Bohn, President and CEO of Preferred Utilities

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation, a leader in engineering-based boiler room solutions for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities, is proud to announce the formation of Preferred Combustion, a newly unified division that merges the company’s Preferred Special Combustion Engineering (PSCE) and Commercial Combustion divisions under one roof.This strategic move reflects Preferred Utilities’ ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience through the continuous improvement of both manufacturing and internal processes. By bringing these two divisions together, Preferred Combustion consolidates resources to improve communication and increase operational efficiency across engineering, manufacturing, and customer support teams.Led by Preferred’s leadership team at the company’s Danbury, Connecticut headquarters, the new division will streamline operations and integrate advanced manufacturing technologies to accelerate fabrication and reduce lead time.As part of this organizational shift, Preferred will close its Tulsa, Oklahoma office, but will retain a support team across the country and manufacturing resources in key areas to ensure continued service excellence.“Our customers will see many benefits from Preferred Combustion,” says David Bohn, President and CEO of Preferred Utilities. “We will have a larger and more unified engineering and applications team which will reduce wait times for quotes, engineering submittal, fabrication and much more. Customers will experience shorter lead times across the board.”The formation of Preferred Combustion underscores the company’s commitment to delivering reliable, Made-in-the-USA products with consistent, expert-level support. It sets the stage for growing trusted partnerships for years to come.For more information about Preferred Utilities Manufacturing, please visit their website 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠Founded in 1920, Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is an engineering-based manufacturer of fuel oil handling systems, boiler instrumentation and controllers, low NOx and Ultra-low NOx burners, nuclear power plant outage-reduction tools, and related parts for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities. Preferred applies continuous research and development to existing products, helping them to lead the industry with new and innovative power plant solutions. Their manufacturing, engineering, and administrative headquarters is in Danbury, Connecticut, with regional sales and service offices throughout the United States.

