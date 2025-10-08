Preferred Utilities Builds Hays Cleveland Product Line with Linear Actuators and Draft Control Solution

Draft Regulator with Linear Actuator

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation, a leader in engineering-based boiler room solutions for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities, is pleased to announce the release of three new products in the Preferred Hays Cleveland lineup. These products mark a continuation of the company’s commitment to sustaining and advancing the legacy of the Hays Cleveland combustion controls product line.The new products include two linear actuators, models HC-09130 and HC-09140 (direct electrical and mechanical replacements for similarly named legacy Hays Cleveland models) and a draft regulator with integrated linear actuator (also a direct replacement for a previous Hays Cleveland model). These products are designed to provide precise, reliable performance for combustion and process control applications in commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities.“These new offerings build directly on the Hays Cleveland foundation while leveraging Preferred’s engineering expertise,” said David Bohn, President and CEO of Preferred Utilities. “This launch is part of our long-term plan to support current users of Hays Cleveland equipment and offer them modern, high-quality alternatives where needed.”Preferred Utilities acquired the Hays Cleveland Controls and Instrumentation product line from Cleveland Controls earlier in 2025. Since then, the company has committed to maintaining the availability of legacy products and engineering modern replacements that meet current performance and safety standards.For more information on these products, visit the Hays Cleveland product line on the Preferred Utilities website 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠Founded in 1920, Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is an engineering-based manufacturer of fuel oil handling systems, boiler instrumentation and controllers, high-quality burners, nuclear power plant outage-reduction tools, and related parts for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities. Preferred applies continuous research and development to existing products, helping them to lead the industry with new and innovative power plant solutions. Their manufacturing, engineering, and administrative headquarters is in Danbury, Connecticut, with regional sales and service offices throughout the United States.

