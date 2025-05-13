Preferred Utilities acquires Hays Cleveland Controls and Instrumentation product line from Cleveland Controls

Preferred Utilities acquires Hays Cleveland Controls

Acquisition strengthens Preferred Utilities' product portfolio and offers continuation of service to Hays Cleveland customers.

We’re excited to welcome the Hays Cleveland Controls and Instrumentation product line into the Preferred product family.” — David Bohn, President and CEO of Preferred Utilities

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation, a leader in engineering-based solutions for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Hays Cleveland Controls and Instrumentation product line from Cleveland Controls. This strategic acquisition strengthens Preferred’s product portfolio and extends the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and expertly supported power solutions.Hays Cleveland's controls and instrumentation have been a cornerstone of safe and efficient operations in critical facilities for over 100 years. This transition provides a continuation of Hays Cleveland’s quality products, with the added strength of Preferred’s engineering expertise, support infrastructure, and commitment to growth. Preferred will provide continued access to existing products or offer a Preferred replacement if the Hays Cleveland product can no longer be produced in its current form.“We’re excited to welcome the Hays Cleveland Controls and Instrumentation product line into the Preferred product family,” said David Bohn, President and CEO of Preferred Utilities. “This acquisition is a natural fit with our focus on high-quality, engineered solutions. It increases our offering to current customers and brings Hays Cleveland customers the support and creativity that Preferred is known for.”Backed by over 100 years of industry experience, Preferred plans to invest in the development, service, and long-term growth of the Hays Cleveland control and instrumentation products to meet the evolving needs of the facilities that use them.Visit the Hays Cleveland products page on the Preferred Utilities website for more information.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠Founded in 1920, Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is an engineering-based manufacturer of fuel oil handling systems, boiler instrumentation and controllers, high-quality burners, nuclear power plant outage-reduction tools, and related parts for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities. Preferred applies continuous research and development to existing products, helping them to lead the industry with new and innovative power plant solutions. Their manufacturing, engineering, and administrative headquarters is in Danbury, Connecticut, with regional sales and service offices throughout the United States.

