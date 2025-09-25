James Mayfield of Mayfield Environmental Featured in Los Angeles Times for Critical Role in Los Angeles Wildfire Cleanup

Los Angeles Times spotlights Mayfield Environmental Engineering’s role in remediating over 200 wildfire-damaged properties

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Mayfield, founder and CEO of Mayfield Environmental Engineering , has been featured in the Los Angeles Times for his company’s essential work in the aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. The Times report, “ L.A. wildfire cleanup was fast. Residents eager to rebuild worry officials chose speed over safety” (Sept. 22, 2025), highlighted Mayfield Environmental’s responsibility in remediating over 200 properties impacted by toxic ash, heavy metals, and hazardous materials that remained even after federal cleanup crews declared their work complete.The Los Angeles Times article noted that many government-contracted crews had removed as little as 1–3 inches of soil, leaving behind dangerous contaminants. Mayfield Environmental was called upon to conduct more thorough remediation, ensuring properties were safe for rebuilding and long-term habitation.“Proper hazmat disposal is about $10,000. You can imagine, most people didn’t want to do that. They want to cut corners,” Mayfield explained in the feature.This acknowledgment by one of the nation’s leading newspapers underscores Mayfield Environmental’s commitment to doing the job correctly - even when it requires more time, investment, and expertise than government contractors initially provided.In addition to being recognized in the Los Angeles Times, James Mayfield was also recently featured on the Jason Alexander Show , where he discussed wildfire recovery challenges, environmental hazards, and the importance of trusted cleanup practices. A recording of this appearance is available on the company’s official website at www.MayfieldEnv.com About James Mayfield & Mayfield Environmental EngineeringWith decades of experience in hazardous waste remediation, environmental cleanup, and disaster recovery, James Mayfield and his team have become recognized leaders in their field. Mayfield Environmental Engineering specializes in hazardous material cleanup, heavy-metal remediation, soil decontamination, and large-scale disaster response.From wildfire recovery across California to HAZMAT response nationwide, Mayfield Environmental has built a reputation for safety, compliance, and uncompromising quality.

