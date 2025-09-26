Soldatović Holding Expands Solar Capabilities with Zhejiang Battery Manufacturer Acquisition

Acquisition in Zhejiang enables Soldatović Holding to deliver turnkey solar solutions at scale, integrating panels and battery storage. Soldatović Holding Boosts Solar Scale with Zhejiang Battery Plant Acquisition

By combining solar panel and battery production in Zhejiang, we can deliver fully integrated, scalable renewable solutions that meet global demand for efficiency and energy security.” — Jovan Soldatović, Founder & Chairman

NIS, NIS, SERBIA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soldatović Holding today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in a battery manufacturing company in Zhejiang Province, China, strategically located near its existing solar joint venture operations. The move positions the company as a stronger global player in renewable energy, enabling Soldatović Holding to deliver turnkey solar + storage solutions at scale to clients across Europe and beyond.Expanding Solar into Energy StorageThe acquisition complements Soldatović’s existing joint venture in Zhejiang that produces N-type and P-type solar panels, currently operating at a 5GW annual capacity, with expansion planned to 10GW by 2030.By integrating advanced battery production, the company now offers clients fully packaged solar systems—from panels to storage—ensuring stability, reliability, and energy independence. This milestone was detailed in Powering the Future: Battery Acquisition in Zhejiang , underscoring the company’s long-term renewable strategy.Why It Matters for Global ClientsWith solar energy adoption accelerating worldwide, the need for reliable storage has never been greater. By controlling both panel and battery production in Zhejiang, Soldatović Holding strengthens its Energy Systems & Clean Technology portfolio, delivering integrated renewable solutions that reduce reliance on third parties and support Europe’s clean energy goals.- Scale globally with increased production capacity and integrated logistics through its European hubs.- Deliver turnkey solar solutions, reducing reliance on third-party suppliers and ensuring quality consistency.- Increase competitiveness by offering bundled systems that combine efficiency, durability, and storage security.- Support Europe’s clean energy goals, aligning with EU ambitions for renewable energy independence and resiliency.- Leadership Perspectives“With this acquisition, Soldatović Holding enters a new era of energy delivery. By uniting panel and battery production under one ecosystem, we can now deliver complete solar solutions—efficient, scalable, and future-proof.”— Jovan Soldatović, Founder & Chairman“Partnering with Soldatović Holding allows us to bring our battery expertise to a truly global stage. Together, we will drive large-scale renewable adoption and set new standards in integrated solar solutions.”— Xiuying Wang, CEO, Zhejiang Battery CompanyStrengthening Turnkey InnovationSoldatović Holding’s portfolio now spans solar panels, advanced batteries, and distribution logistics, enabling the company to serve as a one-stop partner for utilities, industrial clients, and governments seeking renewable energy independence.The Zhejiang battery acquisition also enhances the company’s R&D pipeline, opening pathways into smart grid integration, AI-enabled energy management, and next-generation storage technologies.About Soldatović HoldingFounded in 2015, Soldatović Holding is a family-run, multi-sector ecosystem operating across IT, finance, energy, agroforestry, hospitality, and event planning. With ventures in Europe, China, and the Caribbean, the company builds businesses rooted in trust, sustainability, and innovation. Learn more about our Zhejiang Solar JV.

