Soldatović Holding Marks 10 Years of Visionary Growth with Bold New Projects

Solar Panels & Heat Pumps – Import, Wholesale & Engineering We power the future of sustainable living. Soldatovic Holding Co - Nature is our partner, not our resource.

Soldatović Holding reflects on 10 years of strategic growth and launches next-phase ventures to scale innovation, capital, and global presence.

In a world full of short-term thinking, we stay grounded in what lasts—heritage, people, and purpose. That’s how we’ve built for a decade, and how we’ll shape the decades to come.” — Jovan Soldatović, Founder & Chairman of Soldatović Holding

NIS, NIS, SERBIA, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soldatović Holding, founded in 2015 with a mission to build sustainable, values‑driven ventures, today celebrates 10 years of vision, resilience, and impact. From its roots in IT consulting to becoming a multi‑sector ecosystem encompassing energy, agriculture, hospitality, finance, and innovation, the company is unveiling several major projects set to define its next decade Legacy Rooted in PrinciplesOver the past ten years, Soldatović Holding has established itself as more than just a business—it has become a benchmark of trust, long‑term thinking, and responsibility. Even through global crises, regional challenges, and economic volatility, these guiding principles have held strong. Whether investing in Serbia’s rural regions or launching advanced technology ventures, the company remains committed to building something enduring that serves people and honors its heritage. Learn more About Us Major Projects Defining the FutureIn the period ahead, Soldatović Holding is launching a slate of ambitious initiatives that both build on past success and push into new arenas:- Vuckovica A‑Frame Hospitality Complex: A luxurious 14‑unit staggered A‑frame house complex on ancestral lands near Ivanjica. Developed on 5,500 m² at 720 m above sea level, this project will host tourists, brand and group events, berry gathering, equestrian activities, and other dynamic experiences across iconic estates. Construction is set to begin mid‑2026.- Solar Manufacturing Expansion in Zhejiang: Through its joint venture in Zhejiang, China, Soldatović is scaling its solar panel production from the current 5 GW per year to 10 GW by 2030. This doubling of capacity positions the company to meet growing demand in Europe and Switzerland, bolstered by decades of operational partnerships.- GojiVale Organic Wellness Line: With its 100% domestic JV, Soldatović Holding enters the health and wellness space, producing premium red and black goji berries and transforming them into wellness‑oriented products. This push honors organic cultivation, local farming tradition, and opens up new value‑added supply chains.- Heat Pump Systems & Clean Energy Scaling: Following years in energy systems, Soldatović will increase its investment in high‑efficiency, environmental‑friendly heat pump solutions across European markets, with focus on low‑carbon, energy‑saving impact.- Regional Impact & Social Infrastructure Initiative: Formalizing a program to support schools, courts, and agricultural cooperatives in underserved and rural areas—ensuring that the growth Soldatović Holding creates touches communities, not just bottom lines.Why Soldatović Holding Is DifferentWhat sets Soldatović apart is not just what they do, but how they do it. Key differentiators include:- Proven Track Record: The company has successfully executed product development across sectors—IT, solar, agro, hospitality—giving it a depth of experience many advisors lack.- End‑to‑End Advisory & Operational Capability: Beyond advising, Soldatović takes part in defining strategy, optimizing operations, and ensuring accountability, not just delivering proposals. This means you don’t just get direction—you get implementation.- Local Roots + Global Reach: While deeply grounded in Serbia’s rural regions and ancestral lands, the company also operates in global markets, especially in energy and manufacturing, giving insight into what international customers expect.- Value‑Creation Over Short‑Term Gains: All projects are driven by sustainability, legacy, and long‑term returns—not quick wins. The company has remained consistent in its commitment to creating businesses that last, even over flashy fleeting trends.Statements from Leadership“In a world that often feels uncertain, we remain focused on what endures: the land we build on, the people we serve, and the future we shape together. Our success was never measured by short‑term gains, but by how deeply we can root trust, integrity, and resilience into everything we do.”— Jovan Soldatović, Founder & ChairmanInvitation to Partners & InvestorsAs Soldatović Holding celebrates its first decade, the company invites partners, investors, clients, and communities to join in its next chapter. Whether you are interested in hospitality, green energy, wellness, or regional development, there is a space for strategic partnership

