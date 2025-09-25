STEPH COULSON RECENTLY SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Steph Coulson will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steph Coulson, Founder and CEO of Holistic Goddess, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Steph Coulson will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Steph as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."Mrs. Coulson has become a recognized leader in women's health, guided by her personal experiences and a deep belief in the body's natural ability to heal. Her journey began with her own hormonal health challenges, where she found relief through naturopathic solutions that honored her body's natural rhythms. This transformative experience shaped her mission: to help women reconnect with their bodies, trust their intuition, and reclaim their health.As the Founder of Holistic Goddess, she created a trusted platform where women can access natural wellness solutions at every stage of life. The company features organic castor oil roll-ons, crafted in small batches and always hormone-safe, blended with essential oils chosen for their targeted benefits. Each roll-on is created to meet the needs a woman’s body signals, transforming those hormonal cues into a path for deeper support. By honoring hormones as messengers rather than problems, the roll-ons are more than products—they serve as simple rituals that help women reconnect with their intuition and natural rhythms. Alongside these blends, Holistic Goddess curates a marketplace of Trusted Brands, offering resources that support both daily rituals and long-term hormone health.Drawing inspiration from her husband, Foster Coulson, Founder of The Wellness Company, Mrs. Coulson envisioned Holistic Goddess as a sanctuary for women seeking support beyond traditional healthcare systems. Her passion for holistic wellness continues to drive innovation and meaningful impact in the industry.Throughout her illustrious career, Stephanie has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her earlier selection as Top Holistic Health Entrepreneur 2025 and her most recent honor as Empowered Woman of the Year.When not leading Holistic Goddess, Mrs. Coulson cherishes time with her family, embracing simple, grounding activities like gardening and reading, which bring her both joy and inspiration. A passionate advocate for women's health, she continues to inspire through her work in the holistic wellness community.For more information, visit: https://holisticgoddess.com ABOUT IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's most distinguished professionals across various industries. Members are selected based on leadership, expertise, and contributions to their fields.IAOTP provides its members with opportunities for collaboration, professional recognition, and influence. Thousands of top professionals worldwide have been honored by IAOTP, helping them expand their credibility and reach.For more information, visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.