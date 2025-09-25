GOOD DESIGN® Award Honors D|13 Integrated Sink System Featuring XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer

The D|13 Integrated Sink System Featuring the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer

By partnering with D|13, we’ve delivered a system that not only enhances the user experience but also sets a new standard for efficiency and environmental responsibility.” — William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO of Excel Dryer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. , inventor of the touchless, high-speed XLERATORHand Dryer, is proud to announce The D|13 Integrated Sink System Featuring the XLERATORsyncHand Dryer has been honored with a 2024 GOOD DESIGNAward by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. As the world’s oldest and most prestigious program for design excellence, the GOOD DESIGN awards recognize products that embody innovation, sustainability and transformative impact. Founded by designers and known for crafting high-end commercial restroom fixtures in close collaboration with architects, engineers and clients, D|13 Group partnered with Excel Dryer to bring the award-winning system to life. This honor cements manufacturers D|13 Group and Excel Dryer as leaders in modern restroom design.A seamless fusion of form and function, the D|13 Integrated Sink System integrates high-efficiency fixtures that wash, rinse and dry on the sink deck, eliminating water from restroom floors and providing a touchless, hygienic user experience. With customizable finishes, shapes and dimensions, the system can be tailored to complement the design and aesthetic of any facility, making it a premier choice for high-end establishments and sustainable commercial restrooms.“This recognition from GOOD DESIGN validates our commitment to creating innovative restroom solutions that blend sustainability, performance and design,” said William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO of Excel Dryer. “By partnering with D|13, we’ve delivered a system that not only enhances the user experience but also sets a new standard for efficiency and environmental responsibility.”The XLERATORsync Hand Dryer was designed to integrate directly into the sink system, allowing users to dry hands right at the basin. This collaboration highlights how two industry leaders can come together to solve age-old restroom challenges with forward-thinking design and technology.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com ###

