VISION26 Conference to bring AI insights and CME opportunities to Washington, DC

Artificial intelligence is not about replacing clinicians; it is about empowering them. By embracing AI tools, physicians can expand their capabilities and elevate patient care.” — Sanjiv Lakhanpal, MD, FACS, founder and CEO of CVR

GREENBELT, MARYLAND , MA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) , the nation’s largest physician-led vein center, announced details for VISION26 , its annual conference advancing venous and lymphatic medicine. The event will be held January 9 to 11, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC, with a virtual attendance option on January 10. Participants can earn up to 10 CME credits at discounted rates.“VISION26 is more than a conference; it is a movement toward driving innovation in patient-centered healthcare,” said Sanjiv Lakhanpal, MD, FACS, founder and CEO of CVR. “Artificial intelligence is not about replacing clinicians; it is about empowering them. By embracing AI tools, physicians can expand their capabilities and elevate patient care.”Dr. Lakhanpal has been recognized with numerous national honors, including Glassdoor’s CEO of the Year and the President’s Award presented by President Joe Biden.Virtual registrants will receive exclusive access to Dr. Lakhanpal’s keynote address on the transformative role of artificial intelligence in medicine. CVR has already begun integrating AI across its operations, from clinical education to patient engagement, supporting the organization’s strategy to advance data-driven, patient-centered care.EDUCATION, COLLABORATION AND INNOVATIONVISION26 will bring together specialists from venous and lymphatic medicine and related fields including dermatology, wound care, podiatry, internal medicine and OB/GYN. The program features practical, evidence-based sessions exploring new diagnostic approaches, minimally invasive therapies and the integration of AI technologies into clinical practice. Attendees will gain actionable insights that can be applied immediately in patient care settings.HYBRID FORMAT AND NEW VENUEFor the first time, VISION26 will take place in Washington, DC, offering a modern, centrally located venue directly connected to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The virtual option provides interactive learning and on-demand access, allowing physicians around the world to participate and earn CME credits at their convenience.About Center for Vein RestorationCenter for Vein Restoration (CVR) is the nation’s largest physician-led vein center with more than 120 clinics, 80 board-certified physicians and over 800 employees nationwide. CVR conducts more than 500,000 patient interactions each year and advances the diagnosis and treatment of venous and lymphatic disorders through innovation, education and compassionate patient-centered care. To learn more about CVR and its mission, visit centerforvein.com or call 1-800-FIX-LEGS.

