Ohio Awarded Nearly $105 Million to Expand High-Performing Community Schools

Release date: 9/25/2025

Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Director Stephen D. Dackin today announced that Ohio has been awarded nearly $105 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Education.

Ohio received $55.5 million through the 2025 Charter Schools Program (CSP) grant. This funding will support the growth of high-performing community schools across the state over the next five years. It will be used to replicate successful school models and expand existing schools that have demonstrated strong academic outcomes.

Ohio’s proposal emphasized serving students in regions with limited access to quality school options, including rural communities, areas with a high percentage of economically disadvantaged students, schools offering innovative models, and those serving grades 9-12.

In addition, Ohio was awarded the State Facilities Incentive Grant (SFIG), which provides $49.2 million in matching funds to help high-performing community schools address facility costs. The priorities for the SFIG grant include supporting community schools located in areas where a significant number or percentage of public schools have been identified for comprehensive or targeted support and improvement under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act; geographic areas where a large proportion of students perform poorly on state academic assessments; and communities with high concentrations of low-income students.

“This funding represents a significant investment in Ohio’s future and will give more Ohio families access to high-quality education options that meet the needs of their students,” said Governor DeWine.

“We’re investing in schools that are making a measurable difference and bringing those successes to additional communities across the state, ensuring that more students benefit from high-quality learning environments,” said Director Dackin.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced Ohio’s selection during a press conference in Columbus on Wednesday.