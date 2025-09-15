Ohio School Report Cards Highlight Progress in Preparing Students for Their Futures

Release date: 9/15/2025

Statewide math achievement reaches highest level in five years; more graduates earning college credits, industry credentials

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (DEW) today released the 2025 Ohio School Report Cards, which highlight the continued progress of districts and schools across the state in their efforts to prepare students for the future.

By focusing on student achievement and postsecondary readiness, the Ohio School Report Cards reflect the state’s commitment to ensuring every student is equipped to succeed in school and beyond.

Districts and schools receive overall ratings of 1-5 stars in half-star increments. This year, more than 90% of districts earned overall ratings of three stars or higher​, meaning they met or exceeded state expectations for performance. Each district and school’s overall rating is derived from their star ratings in six components: Achievement; Progress; Gap Closing; Early Literacy; Graduation; and College, Career, Workforce, and Military Readiness. View the Summary of Ohio School Report Cards.

“I applaud the continued dedication from school leaders, educators, and staff who are working hard to provide Ohio students the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in life,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “We must keep working to ensure our students grow in all areas of academic achievement and career readiness. This is especially important as schools strengthen literacy instruction through the Science of Reading and as we continue investing in opportunities that prepare students for their futures after graduation.”

“Meaningful progress happens when we understand where growth is needed and where success can be amplified. We must act with urgency to ensure every student is equipped with the knowledge and life skills they need for the future," said DEW Director Stephen D. Dackin. “The Ohio School Report Cards are never an end point, but a building block for data-driven decisions that guide where to focus state and local resources, and, most importantly, how best to support Ohio students."

PREPARING STUDENTS FOR LIFELONG SUCCESS WITH COLLEGE CREDIT, INDUSTRY CREDENTIALS, AND TECHNICAL SKILLS

For the first time, the Ohio School Report Cards include a star rating for the College, Career, Workforce, and Military Readiness component, which measures how well the graduating class is prepared to go on to postsecondary education, enter the workforce, or join the armed forces.

61.4% of students met at least one of the state’s 11 postsecondary readiness measures, up from 56.3% in 2023.

16% of 2024 graduates earned at least 12 college credits, up from 13.8% in 2023.

25.6% earned 12 or more industry-recognized credential points in a single career field or a state-recognized license, up from 19.5% in 2023.

24.1% of graduates demonstrated proficiency on three or more technical assessments in a single career pathway, up from 22.3% in 2023

FOCUSING ON ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AND LEARNING ACCELERATION

The 2024 graduating class in Ohio demonstrated significant gains in several key metrics:These outcomes reflect the impact of Ohio’s strategic investments in career-technical education and its focus on preparing students for in-demand careers and lifelong successStatewide math achievement has reached its highest level in five years. Math proficiency showed improvement in nearly all grade levels. Proficiency in algebra and geometry also improved. These results underscore the importance of continued support and targeted interventions to ensure consistent growth across all grades.

While English language arts proficiency dipped slightly, the Performance Index on Ohio’s State Tests in English language arts reached a five-year high. As schools adjust to new materials and instructional practices aligned to the Science of Reading, brief shifts in performance are a normal and expected part of the process. Ohio continues to make literacy achievement a top priority, and it remains crucial to provide ongoing guidance and collaboration to ensure every student benefits from high-quality literacy instruction aligned to the Science of Reading.

PRIORITIZING ATTENDANCE TO REDUCE CHRONIC ABSENTEEISM

This marks the third consecutive year of declining chronic absenteeism, and the lowest mark since before the COVID-19 pandemic. This improvement reflects statewide efforts to strengthen student well-being, reduce barriers to attendance, and create safe, supportive learning environments

STAYING INFORMED ABOUT OHIO SCHOOLS

Everyone has a role in the success of Ohio schools. Community members are encouraged to learn more about what’s happening in their local schools. Talking with parents and neighbors, browsing school and district websites, and connecting with educators are among the ways to gain a complete understanding of students’ educational experiences.

REPORT CARD RESOURCES

The 2025 Ohio School Report Card Guides provide an overview and explanation of the key components of each type of report card. Links to the guides are available below:

Find the data for districts, schools, community schools, career technical planning districts, and schools that receive the dropout prevention and recovery report cards at reportcard.education.ohio.gov.