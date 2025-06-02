Education Leader Recommended for State’s Deputy Director of Primary and Secondary Education

Release date: 6/2/2025

Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Director Stephen D. Dackin today announced his recommendation for the appointment of longtime educator and superintendent Dr. Diane M. Allen as the first deputy director of the Department’s Division of Primary and Secondary Education.

Allen most recently served as superintendent of Marysville Exempted Village School District, leading the district since 2012. With more than two decades of experience in education leadership, she is recognized for her focus on student-centered learning, strategic planning, and preparing students for real-world success. Her efforts have been instrumental to accelerating achievement, workforce development, and wellness to prepare students for success in their future careers.

“I am pleased to have Diane Allen join us in our mission to advance K-12 learning across the state,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Her years of experience will be valuable as we continue our work as a state to ensure that every Ohio student has the opportunity to reach their God-given potential."

Allen has also led efforts to enhance the learning experience by expanding career and technical pathways and strengthening partnerships that provide students with valuable real-world experience and skills highly regarded in the workforce.

“Diane has a proven track record of driving achievement through forward-thinking leadership and collaboration with educators, families, students, higher education, and business and community partners,” said Director Dackin. “Her experience and commitment to improving student outcomes make her an excellent choice to help guide Ohio’s K-12 education system into the future.”

Under Governor DeWine’s leadership, Ohio’s reimagined Department of Education and Workforce includes two critical divisions: one centered on primary and secondary education and the other focused on career-technical education and workforce readiness led by Deputy Director Jeremy Varner. The recommendation must be confirmed by a vote of the Ohio Senate, and she is expected to start in July.