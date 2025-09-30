ht+a Strengthens Automotive Supply Chain Resilience Amid Global Industry Challenges

ht+a has successfully executed a series of strategic projects supporting Tier 1 suppliers in escalations with OEMs.

BRASOV, TRANSILVANIA, ROMANIA, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to mounting pressures within the global automotive industry, Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates (ht+a) has successfully executed a series of worldwide strategic projects supporting Tier 1 suppliers in escalations with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The automotive sector is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by rapid technological change, stricter regulatory frameworks, and intensifying competition, particularly driven by the Chinese automotive market. In this context, OEMs are sharpening their focus on cost efficiency, operational excellence, and uncompromising quality standards. These expectations, however, cascade down through the supply chain and are felt most acutely by suppliers, often leading to escalations, production risks, or even costly recalls.

“In the delicate global automotive industry context, all OEMs are highly focused on cost optimisation and achieving the highest levels of quality. This naturally creates increasing pressure within the supply chain, especially at the Tier 1 level. That pressure sometimes results in escalations or even recalls. This is the point where we step in, working together with our customers’ teams to close open points or at least reduce the severity from what we call in the industry ‘red’ to ‘yellow’ or, ideally, ‘green,’” said Dan Kulcsar, Global Business Development Director at ht+a.

ht+a has observed a persistent gap between OEM expectations and supplier deliverables, particularly in the interpretation and implementation of Customer-Specific Requirements (CSR). These challenges frequently appear in critical documents such as Control Plans and FMEAs, and often ripple through the wider supply chain.

One recent success story demonstrates ht+a’s impact: a global Tier 1 supplier faced a BMW recertification audit that began with numerous major non-conformities flagged in the report. Through intensive collaboration, ht+a worked alongside the supplier’s teams to resolve and mitigate issues, ultimately turning the situation around into a highly successful outcome for the client.

“The positive side of this time is that companies are more open to seeking assistance from external experts in very niche situations where they either lack sufficient resources or have limited knowledge,” Kulcsar continued. “For instance, they call on us for readiness audits in different directions: process audits according to VDA 6.3, system audits according to IATF 16949 or various ISO standards, as well as information security management systems such as ISO 27001 and TISAX labelling. Most recently, we have also been engaged in checking conformity levels with the newest European requirement for cybersecurity, NIS2.”

ht+a’s portfolio of services reflects the expanding challenges facing automotive suppliers. Beyond quality management and audit support, the firm has been increasingly engaged in cybersecurity compliance, sustainability-driven requirements, and operational transformation projects.

“At ht+a, our mission has always been to stand shoulder to shoulder with suppliers when the pressure is at its highest. We understand that escalations with OEMs can not only threaten immediate contracts but also long-term reputations. That is why we combine deep technical expertise with a pragmatic, hands-on approach to deliver sustainable results. For us, it’s not just about resolving today’s red issues - it’s about building the systems, the confidence, and the resilience that allow our clients to thrive in the future automotive landscape,” said Hans Trunkenpolz, Founder & Owner of ht+a

With a proven track record across multiple continents and decades of experience navigating OEM-supplier dynamics, ht+a continues to position itself as a trusted partner for organisations striving to meet the automotive industry’s highest standards. The company’s mission remains clear: to safeguard supplier performance, strengthen compliance, and foster excellence throughout the global supply chain.

About Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates:

ht+a is a global consulting, auditing and training provider, specialising in automotive quality, compliance, and operational excellence. With expertise spanning customer-specific requirements, process and system audits, cybersecurity, and sustainability, ht+a partners with Tier suppliers to navigate complex challenges and meet even the most demanding OEM expectations.

