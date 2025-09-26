ht+a Celebrates 15 Years as Accredited VDA QMC Training Licence Partner

ht+a is celebrating 15 years as the sole accredited licence partner of the VDA QMC in South Africa.

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates (ht+a) proudly marks a significant milestone: 15 years as the sole accredited licence partner of the German Automotive Industry’s Quality Management Center (VDA QMC) in South Africa. Since 2010, ht+a has been a driving force in advancing automotive quality standards through world-class training and certification.

As the exclusive provider for VDA QMC-accredited programmes in the region, ht+a has empowered hundreds of professionals with globally recognised qualifications that meet the evolving demands of quality assurance, process auditing, and compliance across the automotive supply chain.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our role in shaping quality professionals in South Africa,” said Tanielle van Heerden, Operations Coordinator at ht+a. “We are proud to be part of a global network that drives innovation and quality in automotive manufacturing.”

“The VDA QMC partnership has enabled us to deliver training that is not only rigorous and relevant but also transformative for our clients,” added Hans Trunkenpolz, Founder & Owner of ht+a. “We look forward to continuing this journey of excellence.”

About the VDA QMC

The Quality Management Center (QMC) is a division of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). It is responsible for developing and maintaining internationally recognised quality standards such as VDA 6.x, which ensure consistent and comparable evaluation of quality management systems, processes, and products across the global automotive industry.

Why VDA QMC Training Matters

Professionals trained through VDA QMC-accredited programmes benefit from:

- Global Recognition: Certificates are respected worldwide and often required by OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

- Competency Assurance: Training ensures professionals meet stringent industry standards.

- Career Advancement: Accredited qualifications open doors to leadership roles in quality management.

- Supplier Confidence: Certification builds trust with clients and partners across the automotive value chain.

Comprehensive Course Offerings by ht+a

ht+a delivers a full suite of VDA QMC accredited courses, facilitated by industry experts with current working experience. Courses are available online, in-house, or on-site, offering flexibility to meet client needs.

Current and Upcoming Courses Include:

Product Safety & Conformity

- VDA PSCR Product Safety & Conformity Representative (ID503)

- VDA Product Compliance System (ID534)

VDA 6.x Standards

- VDA 6.3 at a Glance (ID380) [for non-auditors]

- VDA 6.3 Process Auditor Qualification (ID381)

- VDA 6.3 Process Auditor Examination for Certification (ID382)

- VDA 6.3 Process Auditor Certification Renewal (ID386)

- VDA 6.7 Process Auditor for Production Equipment (Coming Soon)

- VDA 6.8 Supply Chain Process Auditor (Coming Soon)

- VDA 6.5 Product Auditing

Core Tools

- VDA Automotive Core Tools Professional for Quality Management in the Automotive Industry (ID415)

- VDA Automotive Core Tools for Process and System Auditors (ID417)

- AIAG+VDA Harmonised FMEA Basic Training (ID442)

- VDA 2 PPA Production Process & Product Approval (ID410)

- VDA MLA Maturity Level Assurance (ID602)

Specialised Topics

- VDA Field Failure Analysis (ID632)

- VDA Global MMOG/LE Logistics Evaluation (ID960)

- VDA Electrical Overstress in the Automotive Industry (ID430)

- TISAX-Assessment with VDA ISA (ID510)

- VDA 19.1 and 19.2 Technical Cleanliness (via partner network)

Join the Movement Towards Quality Excellence

Whether you're an OEM, Tier supplier, or an individual professional seeking to elevate your expertise, ht+a offers the tools and training to help you succeed in a competitive global market.

To learn more, visit www.ht-a.solutions or contact our team directly.

