ht+a's Comprehensive Training Programs to Master Automotive Core Tools and Drive Manufacturing Excellence

ht+a’s Core Tools courses are available in-person and online, led by industry practitioners and aligned with AIAG, IATF, and VDA requirements.

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates, a global provider of automotive quality and manufacturing training solutions, has clarified its extensive Automotive Core Tools Training Programs, designed to help manufacturers achieve compliance, reduce risk, and enhance product quality.

The Automotive Core Tools, including APQP, FMEA, PPAP, Control Plans, SPC, MSA, G8D, and the 7 Quality Tools, are globally recognised methodologies developed by the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) and adopted across Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier suppliers. These tools are also integral to IATF 16949 compliance and are increasingly applied beyond the automotive sector into other manufacturing sectors as transferable best practices.

“Mastering the Core Tools is essential for organisations that want to reduce defects, meet customer requirements, and foster continuous improvement,” said Hans Trunkenpolz, Owner & Founder at ht+a. “Our structured programs provide professionals with the practical skills needed to succeed in today’s highly competitive manufacturing environment.”

The Automotive Core Tools deliver the following benefits:

- Quality from the Start – APQP helps reduce launch delays by up to 30% through structured planning.

- Defect Prevention – FMEA implementation can cut manufacturing-related defects by 50%.

- Customer Confidence – PPAP and Control Plans lower non-conformance issues by 40%.

- Process Stability – SPC enables 15% lower scrap rates through real-time monitoring.

- Measurement Accuracy – MSA reduces production errors by identifying system variation.

- Systematic Problem-Solving – G8D and the 7 Quality Tools strengthen corrective action processes.

ht+a offers a range of Core Tools Training programmes tailored to industry needs:

These are available in-person and online, led by industry practitioners and aligned with AIAG, IATF, and VDA requirements. All training is modular, allowing for the selection of only the elements that are needed. Courses include:

- Core Tools I - APQP, FMEA, PPAP & Control Plan

- Core Tools II - SPC, MSA & Lean Six Sigma Basics (DMAIC)

- Core Tools III - Problem-Solving with G8D and The 7 Quality Tools (flowcharts, Ishikawa diagrams, histograms, control charts, Pareto charts, check sheets, and scatter diagrams)

- Customer Specific Requirements - covering compliance needs for all major OEMs

- Manufacturing Excellence - Lean Manufacturing Methodologies

- Additional VDA QMC-accredited modules are also available. These include the AIAG + VDA Harmonised FMEA, VDA Maturity Level Assurance, VDA 2 PPA, and the VDA Automotive Core Tools for Auditor programme – a prerequisite for aspiring VDA 6.3 Process Auditors.

Why ht+a?

ht+a is a leader in quality management training, specialising in the automotive and manufacturing sectors. With a focus on practical application and global standards, ht+a empowers organisations to enhance product quality, mitigate operational risks, and meet international requirements.

- Accredited license partner of VDA QMC

- Global delivery, both in-person and online

- Training taught by active industry professionals

- Certificates aligned with AIAG/IATF and VDA standards

Asiphe Mabona, Sales Lead South Africa at ht+a, finishes by confirming that: “We see strong demand from manufacturers seeking to enhance their competitiveness, meet international standards and empower teams with skills that can be applied immediately on the shop floor.”

