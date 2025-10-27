Caretech Expands Into Kansas Market with Acquisition of The Smith Agency

Caretech

Acquisition strengthens Caretech’s compassionate care network, bringing trusted in-home services to families across Kansas.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech, a leading independent provider of non-medical home care across the Midwest, announced today the acquisition of The Smith Agency, a long-standing and highly respected care provider in Central Kansas. With this acquisition, Caretech expands its service footprint into Kansas, adding an Adult Day Center to its portfolio alongside its traditional model of supporting seniors and individuals living with physical and intellectual disabilities in their homes.

Founded in 2000 by Georgeann Smith, The Smith Agency has been a trusted name in Central Kansas for more than two decades. What began as a one-woman mission with just two clients in a single county has grown to 45 employees, 85 clients, and services spanning five counties. The agency is known for its deep compassion, creative programs, and client-first approach that has set a standard for quality care in the region.

Georgeann’s story is central to the agency’s success. One of her earliest clients, Pat—a 50-year-old man whose lifelong dream was to become a fireman—became an inspiration for her creative approach to caregiving. Georgeann partnered with the local fire department to allow Pat to volunteer painting fire hydrants throughout the city. Over the years, Pat and Georgeann painted more than 160 hydrants, giving Pat immense joy and a sense of belonging in his community.

“Georgeann’s story and the legacy of The Smith Agency are a perfect alignment with Caretech’s mission,” said Kerin Zuger, COO of Caretech. “Like Georgeann, we believe care is about more than services—it’s about dignity, independence, and creating opportunities for every individual. We are honored to carry forward the compassionate work she has built over the past 25 years.”

Caretech plans to maintain the same dedicated, empathetic, and passionate team that clients and families have trusted for decades, ensuring a smooth transition of care. With the addition of The Smith Agency’s Adult Day Center and in-home services, Caretech is committed to strengthening its role in supporting Kansans across the lifespan.

Georgeann expressed her confidence in the transition: “I’ve always believed in putting clients first and creating opportunities that bring joy and purpose into their lives. Caretech shares that same philosophy, and I know they will honor the work we’ve done while taking it to the next level for the people we serve.”

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Caretech as the family of brands now covers Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Wyoming. "The acquisition of the Smith Agency brings us into our fourth state in the Midwest with a company that reflects who we are and what we stand for: a long-term commitment to serving clients and empowering caregivers to make a difference every day. With the acquisition of Smith, we’re expanding our service lines while continuing to expand our geographical footprint in the Midwest. It also brings us one step closer to becoming the region’s leading provider of homecare,” said Prateek Aneja, President & CFO of Caretech.

Caretech is one of the Midwest’s largest independent non-medical home care providers, with a legacy of supporting seniors and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With a focus on quality, compassion, and innovation, Caretech partners with families, caregivers, and communities to deliver personalized care solutions that promote dignity, independence, and quality of life.

