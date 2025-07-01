Caretech Acquires Wyoming’s Trusted Quality Home Health Care

Caretech

Family-oriented companies unite to bring expanded services, skilled care, and heartfelt support across rural communities

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech, a family-owned, mission-driven home care provider with over 26 years of experience, is proud to announce the acquisition of Quality Home Health Care, a well-established Wyoming agency that has served its community with compassion and excellence since 2001. This strategic expansion strengthens Caretech’s presence across the Midwest and reinforces its commitment to delivering trusted, person-centered care in rural areas where it’s needed most.

“We’re better together,” said Prateek Aneja, President and CFO of Caretech. “Quality Home Health Care impressed us with its longevity and values that closely align with our own. This partnership is a reflection of our shared dedication to compassionate, family-oriented care.”

A Shared Vision for Care and Community

With deep roots in western Nebraska and a growing service footprint, Caretech was already exploring ways to expand further into Wyoming. When the opportunity to partner with a highly respected agency like Quality Home Health Care arose, the decision was clear. “We found not just a provider—but a kindred organization,” added Kerin Zuger, Chief Operating Officer at Caretech. “The community loves Quality. Their staff, clients, and legacy are treasured, and we’re honored to build upon that foundation.”

Welcoming Familiar Faces Home

We’re excited to welcome Kate Schmer back to her hometown of Laramie, WY. With deep roots in the community and prior experience as a Community Liaison with Caretech in Western Nebraska, Kate will now partner with the Quality Home Health Care team—alongside Austynne Hill and Ahmed Sheik—to carry forward Quality’s 20-year legacy of compassionate, community-based care under the Caretech name.

Expanding Skilled Services with Heart

Caretech will continue offering and strengthening Skilled Nursing Care and Certified Nursing Assistance (CNA) services across Wyoming. This includes support with wound care, medication management, infusions, and other complex health needs delivered in the comfort of clients’ homes—by the same familiar and trusted caregivers Quality clients know and love.

A Director of Nursing is also being added in Nebraska to provide additional clinical leadership and support across both states. “Wyoming requires CNAs for even non-medical care, which reflects the high standard already in place,” said Zuger. “We’re proud to build upon that excellence with expanded resources and support.”

No Disruption, Just Support

Clients of Quality Home Health Care will experience no interruptions in their care. Caregivers and staff will remain in place, and Caretech leadership is committed to a transparent, people-first integration process. “Our goal is seamless continuity,” noted Zuger. “Clients will continue to see the same faces and receive the same great care—now with even more tools and team support behind the scenes.”

Innovation, Technology, and Operational Strength

Caretech will integrate its proven platforms—including AxisCare, CoachUpCare, and Hireology—to enhance operations, scheduling, compliance, and caregiver empowerment. Back-office functions will be supported through Caretech’s Nebraska hub, while retaining Quality’s strong local front-office presence. “It’s about doing more with the same caring hands,” said Aneja. “With the right technology and support, we empower caregivers to focus more time on clients and less time on paperwork.”

Staying Local, Building Relationships

As part of its commitment to community, Caretech is already meeting with local hospitals, referral partners, and case management teams across Wyoming to build trusted relationships. The company will also maintain a strong physical presence in the region. “You’ll see us in your community—at events, in meetings, and showing up when it counts,” said Zuger. “That’s how we earn trust and keep it.”

A Unified Brand, A Legacy Continued

The Quality Home Health Care name will transition fully under the Caretech brand, allowing for a cohesive presence across the region. However, the spirit and impact of Quality will remain central to the work ahead. “The legacy of Quality lives on in every caregiver, every visit, and every client served,” said Aneja. “We’re proud to carry that legacy forward.”

Looking Ahead

This acquisition is the first of several planned as part of Caretech’s vision to become a leading provider across the Midwest and beyond. The company is committed to serving the entire state of Wyoming—one client, one family, and one community at a time. “We’ve invested in people, systems, and purpose,” Aneja concluded. “This expansion is a reflection of everything we stand for—and we’re just getting started.”

About Caretech

Caretech is a trusted provider of home care services for individuals of all ages—from infants to seniors—offering non-medical care in Nebraska and Iowa, and both non-medical and skilled care in Wyoming. With a focus on Compassion, Trust, Excellence, and Innovation, Caretech empowers caregivers and uplifts communities through technology, training, and heartfelt service. Learn more at www.caretechinc.com

