Caretech and Medicine in Motion Launch CMS-Backed Dementia Care Program Across Nebraska and Rural Markets

New CMS-backed GUIDE program delivers 24/7 dementia care, caregiver support, and $2,500 in annual respite benefits across Nebraska and rural areas.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech, a trusted leader in senior home care, has partnered with Medicine in Motion to launch the GUIDE (Geriatric Utilization Initiative for Dementia & Eldercare) Program, a new CMS-supported initiative to improve care for individuals living with dementia while offering critical support to caregivers in Nebraska and surrounding rural communities.

The GUIDE model delivers a powerful blend of medical, emotional, and social support—offering:

• Personalized assessments and care planning

• 24/7 access to geriatric care teams

• Navigation to community services

• $2,500 per year in caregiver respite benefits

"This is a game-changer for families navigating dementia care," said Kerin Zuger, COO for Caretech. "Our partnership ensures clients receive round-the-clock care guidance and caregivers get the breaks they need to stay healthy and supported."

“We’re delivering the ultimate holistic approach with guidance, reassurance, and hope to families navigating the complexities of dementia,” said Dr. Rebecca Wester, Geriatric Specialist and Founder of Medicine in Motion. “By partnering with Caretech, we now have even more boots on the ground — extending our reach and helping us simplify the complicated healthcare maze for aging adults, while ensuring caregivers receive the support they truly deserve. As Kerin said, it’s a game-changer.”

Transforming Dementia Care Through Trusted Partnerships

By bringing together Caretech’s compassionate in-home care expertise and Medicine in Motion’s innovative medical navigation model, the GUIDE program delivers a comprehensive, person-centered approach that improves quality of life for people living with dementia—and the caregivers who support them every day.

Caretech, known for its heartfelt, high-quality care across Nebraska, Iowa, and Wyoming, provides the in-home support, caregiver training, and local respite services that allow individuals to remain safely and comfortably in their homes. Their team prioritizes dignity, independence, and cultural sensitivity in every interaction.

Medicine in Motion complements this care with a dedicated medical team—including geriatricians, nurses, and social workers—available 24/7. Their integrated care coordination ensures no client falls through the cracks, offering consistent follow-up, education, and a seamless connection to community services.

Together, this partnership ensures a holistic care experience that supports not just medical needs, but emotional, social, and caregiver well-being—helping families feel less alone and more empowered in their dementia journey.

Start Your Journey with GUIDE

Eligible clients must be enrolled in Traditional Medicare (Parts A & B) and either diagnosed with dementia or suspected of cognitive decline. The program also supports unpaid caregivers with education, coaching, and emotional support. Respite services, administered by Caretech, are offered anytime, anywhere you call home.

Interested families can learn more by contacting Caretech at info@caretechinc.com, by visiting our website, or call 402-697-5121.

About Caretech:

Caretech is a family-oriented home care agency serving individuals of all ages across Nebraska, Iowa, and Wyoming, offering compassionate care designed to help clients live independently at home.

About Medicine in Motion:

Medicine in Motion delivers integrated care and remote health support to aging populations, focusing on holistic care coordination and community outreach. Contact Medicine in Motion at info@medinmotionMD.com or call 531-359-6571.

