Traffic Alert - 91 SB MM 18.6 Putney
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barrack
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I-91 SB is down to one lane in the area of MM 18.6 due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
