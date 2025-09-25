Traffic Alert - 91 SB MM 18.6 Putney

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barrack

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I-91 SB is down to one lane in the area of MM 18.6 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



