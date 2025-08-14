Eskimi introduces novel awards to celebrate impact in programmatic advertising

Eskimi Impact Awards

SOUTH AFRICA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eskimi, a leading global media and creative AdTech platform, today announced the launch of the Eskimi Impact Awards to celebrate bold achievements in programmatic advertising. This global initiative recognizes agencies — ranging from the Big Six to emerging disruptors — that set new standards for creativity, strategic execution, and industry collaboration.

"This award offers a fresh viewpoint on the industry's achievements, shifting focus from just the numbers to the human element — the ideas, teamwork, and ambition behind the most effective campaigns. We established this initiative to recognize companies that aim for lasting impact and take the extra step to make their campaigns matter," says Philip Mahler, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Eskimi.

The Eskimi Impact Awards will be held twice a year, with the next edition coming this winter. Eskimi evaluates clients' contributions, considering not only outcomes but also the strategic, creative, and collaborative efforts behind them.

According to Eskimi, the awards are designed to spotlight the work that often goes unrecognized in data-only evaluations — the bold ideas, close partnerships, and continuous learning that truly move the needle in digital advertising.

The awards span six categories: Certified Partner, Attention Leader, Engagement Pro, Creative Innovator, Top Launcher, and Top Partner. Each celebrates a different role of programmatic excellence, from platform expertise and campaign scale to audience engagement and creative innovation.

Eskimi is a global, full-stack, end-to-end creative and media tech platform. It delivers data-driven creatives that capture attention, quality supply, advanced audience targeting, reaching 2.5 billion users, and local relevance that captures attention and creates brand impact. Eskimi operates worldwide with people on the ground in over 30 markets.

