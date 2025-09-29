Katherine Davis-Gibbon Receives International Recognition Through the NYC Big Book Award®

2025 NYC Big Book Award Winner "Words" by Katherine Davis-Gibbon, Illustrated by Anne Berry Author Katherine Davis-Gibbon 2025 NYC Big Book Award winner

With the 2025 NYC Big Book Award win, Riverlet press' Davis-Gibbon firmly establishes herself as a formidable Children's author.

In a charming exploration of language, children discover that words, much like people, can surprise us with their warmth and depth, transforming our understanding of communication and connection.” — Printed Word Reviews

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Words" by Katherine Davis-Gibbon and illustrated by Anne Berry was a standout at the 2025 NYC Big Book Award, winning the Children's-Motivational category and being named a distinguished favorite for Book Cover Design-Children's Picture Books.The NYC Big Book Award competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Words" by Katherine Davis-Gibbon, Illustrated by Anne BerryA multicultural group of children discovers a park where everyone's words come to life―looking and behaving a lot like kids. Some words are kinder and more inviting, while others are pushy or prickly or odd. Not every word makes the best first impression, but as they play and share adventures, the children connect more deeply with language. They learn that words have superpowers and grow to love them for their quirks. They see that words make excellent friends, who magically appear just as they're needed and perfectly mirror how kids feel. The more these children bond with language, the more they tap into their inner voice―and as they dare to give it expression, they gain more respect for the power of words.This book, which was initially named a Distinguished Favorite in the 2025 Independent Press Award, is ideal for developing readers, who will relish the process of sounding out words and spotting those they already know―who will see themselves in this cast of characters, thus developing greater self-awareness and empathy for their peers, as well. Parents, teachers, librarians, and therapists can use this book for social-emotional learning, as it playfully nurtures a love of language while reminding children to treat words with care."Words," by Katherine Davis-Gibbon, Illustrated by Anne Berry, invites readers on a fascinating journey into the very essence of language. Written in an accessible and engaging style, this book dives into the emotional and social significance of the words we use every day. Through a blend of insightful and relatable narratives, "Words" promises to reshape your appreciation for the profound impact language has on our experiences and connections."See the full review on the Printed Word Reviews website: https://www.printedwordreviews.com/bookreviews/9781737957690 NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; Muse Literary; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.View the NYC Big Book distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-favorites NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-25, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

