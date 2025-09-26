Crawler Cranes Market to Reach $5.38 Billion by 2029 with 6.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Crawler Cranes Market Size And Growth?

The market size for crawler cranes has significantly expanded in the previous years. The market is projected to swell from $3.86 billion in 2024 to $4.14 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The strong growth during the historical period can be linked to the escalating adoption of crawler cranes in port management and shipbuilding, the increasing requirement for accurate lifts in modular construction projects, the steady replacement of old lifting equipment with sophisticated crane models, the heightened use of crawler cranes in dam and tunnel construction, and the growing inclination towards rental services due to their cost-effectiveness.

The market for crawler cranes is anticipated to witness robust growth in the upcoming years, expanding to $5.38 billion in 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to several factors including an increased attention to renewable energy infrastructure projects, burgeoning demand for high-capacity cranes for offshore construction, escalating smart city initiatives demanding sophisticated lifting solutions, a proliferating necessity for effective lifting in modular and prefabricated construction, and a surge in infrastructure investments under public-private collaborations in emerging regions. Key trends within the forecast period involve progress in hybrid and electric crawler crane technologies, advancements in lightweight materials to augment crane maneuverability, incorporation of telematics and Internet of Things (IoT) for immediate performance supervision, progress in modular crane design for swift assembly and transportation, and innovation in safety features and automation systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Crawler Cranes Market?

The growth of the crawler cranes market is anticipated to be spurred on by escalating construction endeavors. Construction scenarios encompass the procedures of constructing, mending, or modifying structures such as edifices, pathways, bridges, and other infrastructural elements. The intensified construction undertakings are spurred on by urbanization, thanks to the population's surge focusing on cities, resulting in escalated demand for residential, commercial, and infrastructural advancements. Crawler cranes bolster construction endeavors by offering substantial lifting capacities and precise material placement, deeming them suitable for larger-scale and intricate projects. They boost operational efficiency by facilitating the transport of weighty equipment and supplies across challenging terrains, enhancing the overall productivity in construction. For instance, the United States Census Bureau, a governmental agency based in the USA, reported that construction expenditure rose to $2,194,752 million in 2024, up from $2,076,174 million in 2023, in April 2025. Hence, the surging construction activities are fuelling the growth of the crawler cranes market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Crawler Cranes Market?

Major players in the Crawler Cranes Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Liebherr International AG

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

• Terex Corporation

• LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Palfinger AG

• The Manitowoc Company Inc.

• Tadano Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Crawler Cranes Sector?

Many enterprises functioning within the crawler cranes market are focused on the creation of sophisticated products like electric telescopic crawler cranes. The goal is to improve efficiency, minimize emissions, and provide accurate, sustainable lifting solutions. Electric telescopic crawler cranes are powered by electricity and equipped with expandable booms that potentially offer quiet, energy-saving, and intense lifting capacities. For instance, Marchetti Autogru S.p.A., an Italian crane manufacturer, unveiled CW25.35HY, an entirely electric telescopic crawler crane in April 2024. This crane has zero emissions, can lift about 25 tonnes, and has a compact design making it easy to transport. It is also ideal for usage in tight spaces and rugged terrains. The crane has features like a 110-kW electric motor, 210 Ah batteries that can extend the range to a total of eight hours, and the capacity to operate silently in emissions-limited situations. The design of the compact boom and its smallest effective radius allow operation in a wide range of locations such as workshops, tunnels, urban sites, and on steep or soft ground.

How Is The Crawler Cranes Market Segmented?

The crawler cranes market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Standard Crawler Cranes, Telescopic Crawler Cranes, Railway Crawler Cranes, Heavy Lift Crawler Cranes

2) By Lifting Capacity: Up To 100 Tons, 101 To 250 Tons, 251 To 500 Tons, Above 500 Tons

3) By Fuel Type: Diesel, Electric, Hybrid

4) By End User: Construction And Mining, Oil And Gas, Transport, Utility, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Crawler Cranes: Fixed Boom, Lattice Boom, Long Reach Boom

2) By Telescopic Crawler Cranes: Hydraulic Boom, Knuckle Boom, Multi-Section Boom

3) By Railway Crawler Cranes: Track-Mounted Railway Cranes, Dual-Mode (Rail Or Road) Cranes, Overhead Line Maintenance Cranes

4) By Heavy Lift Crawler Cranes: Ring Cranes, Boom Booster Cranes, Modular Counterweight Cranes

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Crawler Cranes Market?

In the 2025 Crawler Cranes Global Market Report, North America held the position of the largest region in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to become the most rapidly developing region within the forecast period. The report encompasses the following geographic areas: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

