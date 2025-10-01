Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite market has seen a quick expansion in the last couple of years. The market size is predicted to rise from $5.03 billion in 2024 to reach $5.54 billion in 2025, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This rapid growth in the historical phase is largely due to increasing demand for services like navigation and positioning, expansion of worldwide communication networks, a surge in the number of navigation satellites, rising usage in the maritime and aviation industries, and the governments' investments in satellite infrastructure.

Strong augmentation is foreseen in the size of the Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite market over the coming years, with projections placing its value at $8.02 billion in 2029, given a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This anticipated growth during the forecasted period can be explained by a rise in the utilization of satellite-based navigation systems, an increased demand for services like broadband and connectivity, the expansion of global positioning applications, a proliferation of commercial Medium Earth Orbit satellite constellations, and a heightened emphasis on hybrid networks combining Low Earth Orbit and Medium Earth Orbit Satellites. The upcoming trend influencing this projection includes the progress in optical communication technology, breakthroughs in satellite propulsion systems, advancements in software-compliant satellites, research progression in artificial intelligence for satellite operations, and improvements in cloud-enabled satellite management systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite Market?

The surge in the need for broadband internet services is predicted to fuel the expansion of the medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite market. Broadband internet services offer high-speed, constant internet connection that allows rapid data transmission across numerous devices and applications at the same time. This surge is attributed to users desiring swift, trustworthy connectivity that permits steady communication, supports data-heavy applications, and guarantees flawless digital interactions with minimal delays. The medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite caters to broadband internet services by extending wide coverage with lower latency than geostationary systems, certifying quick and dependable connectivity in regions where it is lacking. For instance, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), a governmental agency in the US, reported in June 2024 that in 2023, 72% of households had both mobile and fixed internet connections, a rise from the 69% recorded in 2021. Hence, the surging demand for broadband internet services is propelling the expansion of the medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite Market?

Major players in the Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Blue Origin LLC

• Viasat Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite Market?

Significant players in the medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite market, like SES S.A., are shifting their focus towards advanced technology, including the refurbishment of payload power modules, to increase the efficiency, dependability, and capacity of satellites. This improvement permits the provision of scalable and high-quality connectivity services. Upgraded payload power modules are advanced power systems onboard satellites that enhance the payload's performance, reliability, and efficiency by refining the management and distribution of electrical energy during mission operations. For example, in December 2024, the Luxembourg-based communications satellite operator, SES S.A. put into orbit its seventh and eighth O3b mPOWER satellites, thereby strengthening its medium earth orbit constellation. This resulted in delivery of scalable, adaptable, and superior connectivity services worldwide. These developments not only enhance data throughput and diminish latency, but also support sophisticated applications across various industries despite the challenges of high deployment costs and complex integration. Such improvements put SES on a stronger footing to rival other players in the global broadband market by delivering resilient, multi-orbit connectivity solutions.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite Market Growth

The medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Components: Payload, Transponder, Solar Panel, Thermal Control System, Propulsion System

2) By Technology: Radio Frequency Technology, Optical Communication, Software-Defined Networking, Cloud-Based Solutions, Artificial Intelligence In Satellite Operations

3) By Satellite Mass: 100-500 Kilograms, 500-1000 Kilograms, Above 1000 Kilograms

4) By Application: Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Other Applications

5) By End User: Commercial, Military And Government, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Payload: Communication Payload, Navigation Payload, Earth Observation Payload, Scientific Payload

2) By Transponder: Bent Pipe Transponder, Regenerative Transponder, Fixed Beam Transponder, Steerable Beam Transponder

3) By Solar Panel: Monocrystalline Solar Panel, Polycrystalline Solar Panel, Thin Film Solar Panel, Multi-Junction Solar Panel

4) By Thermal Control System: Passive Thermal Control System, Active Thermal Control System, Heat Pipes, Radiators

5) By Propulsion System: Chemical Propulsion System, Electric Propulsion System, Hybrid Propulsion System, Cold Gas Propulsion System

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellite Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led in the global market for Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the forthcoming timeframe. The MEO satellite market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

