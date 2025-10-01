Merchant Service Providers Market Set to Reach $95.61 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Merchant Service Providers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Merchant Service Providers Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a rapid expansion in the size of the merchant service providers market. Predictions are that the market, which was worth $49.90 billion in 2024, will climb to $56.97 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The significant growth seen in the historic period is due to factors such as an increase in the usage of credit and debit cards, the rise of online retail, the burgeoning growth of small businesses, an expanding retail infrastructure, and an uptick in disposable income among consumers.

The market size of merchant service providers is set to experience a rapid expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a projected value of $95.61 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This growth over the forecast period can be linked to increased demand for unified payment platforms, a surge in cross-border e-commerce transactions, a rising preference for flexible payment options, increased merchant onboarding in emerging economies, as well as an increase in merchant awareness regarding fraud management. Some of the prominent trends projected for this period include the incorporation of artificial intelligence in fraud detection, the adoption of biometric authentication in payment processes, proliferation of buy now pay later models, increased collaborations between banks and payment providers, and the expansion of loyalty-based digital wallets.

Download a free sample of the merchant service providers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27782&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Merchant Service Providers Market?

The growth of the merchant service providers market is likely to be fueled by the increasing use of digital payments. These electronic financial transactions made via mobile wallets, contactless cards, quick response (QR) codes, and online banking systems facilitate quicker, cashless, and more secure dealings. The uptrend in digital payments can be attributed to the rising smartphone use which affords consumers the convenience of mobile wallets and other quick payment applications. Merchant service providers capitalize on digital payments by providing secure, quick, and reliable transaction processing, ensuring customer-friendly payments and smooth business revenue collection. To illustrate, the Banque de France, a French central bank, reported in January 2025 that non-cash payouts in the euro region hit 72.1 billion transactions in the first half of 2024, marking a 7.4% increase from the same timeframe in 2023. Additionally, the combined value of these transactions showed a 1.9% uptick to $132.8 trillion (€113.5 trillion). Consequently, the merchant service providers market is being propelled by the rise in digital payments.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Merchant Service Providers Market?

Major players in the Merchant Service Providers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• JPMorgan Chase & Co.

• U.S. Bancorp

• Block Inc.

• Fiserv Inc.

• Global Payments Inc.

• VeriFone Inc.

• Shift4 Payments Inc.

• Stripe Inc.

• Adyen N.V.

• Elavon Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Merchant Service Providers Industry?

In order to enhance transaction security, convenience, and regulatory adherence, predominant businesses in the merchant service providers market are prioritizing the development of cutting-edge solutions like tokenization. Tokenization substitutes sensitive payment data, such as card specifics, with unique, non-critical tokens that allow for payment processes without revealing true data, which minimizes the risk of fraud, elevates checkout experience, and ensures regulatory conformity within the merchant service landscapes. Consider, for instance, in August 2024, PayU, a financial and merchant services provider situated in Netherlands, introduced the Push Provisioning platform, enabling clients to tokenize their cards through a single interface on their bank's platform, negating the need to keep card details with each merchant. This makes the process of onboarding merchants smoother, increases the security of online payments, and facilitates seamless re-tokenization, which in turn boosts trust and simplifies digital transactions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Merchant Service Providers Market

The merchant service providers market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Payment Processing, Point Of Sale (POS) Solutions, Payment Gateway, Fraud And Security Management, Other Service Types

2) By Payment Method: Credit And Debit Cards, Online Banking, Mobile Wallets, Cash-On-Delivery, Digital Currencies

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

4) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By End-User: Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, E-commerce, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Payment Processing: Credit Card Processing, Debit Card Processing, ACH And Bank Transfer Processing, Mobile Payment Processing, Cryptocurrency Payment Processing, Cross-Border Payment Processing

2) By Point Of Sale (POS) Solutions: Fixed Or Traditional POS Systems, Mobile POS (mPOS) Systems, Cloud-Based POS Systems, Self-Service Kiosks, Tablet POS Systems

3) By Payment Gateway: Hosted Payment Gateways, API Or Non-Hosted Gateways, Local Payment Gateways, International Payment Gateways, Mobile Payment Gateways

4) By Fraud And Security Management: Encryption And Tokenization Solutions, Real-Time Fraud Detection Systems, Identity Verification Solutions, Chargeback Management Systems, Compliance And Risk Management Tools

5) By Other Service Types: Payment Analytics And Reporting Tools, Recurring Billing And Subscription Management, Loyalty And Rewards Program Solutions, Invoicing And Billing Software, Multi-Currency Management Tools

View the full merchant service providers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/merchant-service-providers-global-market-report

Global Merchant Service Providers Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Merchant Service Providers Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region. Additionally, the report projects a rapid growth for the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Merchant Service Providers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Merchant Banking Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/merchant-banking-services-global-market-report

Courier Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/courier-services-global-market-report

Street Vendors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/street-vendors-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.