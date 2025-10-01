Comprehensive Report on the Medical Crowdfunding Services Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Medical Crowdfunding Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Medical Crowdfunding Services Market Through 2025?

There has been expeditious growth in the size of the medical crowdfunding services market in recent years. The market, which was valued at $3.77 billion in 2024 is projected to expand to $4.38 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include the augmented number of campaigns, heightened awareness about crowdfunding, social media's emergence, the advancement in digital payment systems, and the escalating expenses of healthcare services.

In the forthcoming years, the market for medical crowdfunding services is predicted to experience a significant expansion, with the size forecasted to reach $7.94 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. Factors such as the escalating emphasis on safety and health, increased recognition of medical care, government initiatives, improved digital platform accessibility, and heightened knowledge about crowdfunding solutions are contributing to the growth in the projected period. Key trends to watch include the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, blockchain and smart contracts, micro-donations and subscription giving, mobile-first and app-based interfaces, along with social media integration.

Download a free sample of the medical crowdfunding services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27941&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Medical Crowdfunding Services Market?

The anticipated growth of the medical crowdfunding services market is predicted to be accelerated by the booming presence of social media. Digital platforms and applications which allow users to create and share content, interact and form virtual communities, define social media. Its usage has surged owing to the increase in smartphone and internet accessibility, enabling individuals to remain connected and be entertained anytime, anywhere. This increase in social media usage bolsters medical crowdfunding services, facilitating a broader and quicker reach to potential donors. Campaigns can now engage with large audiences swiftly, enhancing possibilities of receiving funding. For example, a report from We Are Social, a UK-based socially-led creative agency, revealed in January 2022 that in 2023, there was a 5.6% boost in social media users with 266 million individuals establishing accounts for the first time. Hence, the burgeoning growth of social media significantly fuels the expansion of the medical crowdfunding services market.

Which Players Dominate The Medical Crowdfunding Services Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Medical Crowdfunding Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fundly Inc.

• MedGift LLC

• GoFundMe Inc.

• Givedo

• Impact Guru Technology Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

• MedStartr Inc.

• GoGetFunding Ltd.

• CrowdMed

• Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd.

• HealthFundr Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Medical Crowdfunding Services Market In The Globe?

Big players in the medical crowdfunding services market are concentrating their efforts on creating superior solutions, notably those powered by artificial intelligence. The aim is to heighten the personalisation of campaigns, fine-tune donor selection, expedite the process of funds distribution, and uplift the platform's overall efficiency and usability. AI-powered solutions talk about systems or technologies that use AI algorithms and machine learning processes to carry out jobs, form judgments, or tackle issues with minimal human assistance, often enhancing efficiency, precision, and scalability in a wide range of applications. An example of this is when Blackbaud Inc., an American company providing cloud software, unveiled an AI innovation for JustGiving in August 2023. Using generative AI, fundraisers have the ability to quickly generate and disseminate personalised, distinctive narratives within their networks. The platform equips people with the ability to accumulate funds for unexpected medical costs such as emergency procedures, long-standing treatments, and research into rare diseases. Users have the leeway to start personalised fundraising initiatives to aid their personal healthcare requirements or help others grappling with medical difficulties. It enables the collection of funds for private care, specialised treatments, and familial aid during health emergencies.

Global Medical Crowdfunding Services Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The medical crowdfunding services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Reward-Based Crowdfunding, Donation-Based Crowdfunding, Equity Crowdfunding, Debt Crowdfunding

2) By Platform Type: Dedicated Medical Crowdfunding Websites, General Crowdfunding Platforms, Social Media Platforms, Mobile Applications, Hospital And Charity Integrated Platforms

3) By Application: Emergency Medical Expenses, Long-Term Treatment Costs, Transplant Surgeries, Medical Research Funding

4) By End-User: Individuals, Non-Profit Organizations, Hospitals, Research Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Reward-Based Crowdfunding: Medical Product Development Campaigns, Health Tech Innovation Support, Clinical Device Prototyping Projects

2) By Donation-Based Crowdfunding: Individual Medical Expense Support, Community Health Fundraisers, Disaster Relief And Emergency Medical Aid

3) By Equity Crowdfunding: Biotech Startup Funding, Medical Research And Development Equity Campaigns, Digital Health Platform Investment Rounds

4) By Debt Crowdfunding: Medical Practice Expansion Loans, Healthcare Equipment Financing, Patient Loan-Based Crowdfunding Campaigns

View the full medical crowdfunding services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-crowdfunding-services-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Medical Crowdfunding Services Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Medical Crowdfunding Services, North America came out as the leading region. The report forecasts that the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the most rapid rate within the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Medical Crowdfunding Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crowdfunding-global-market-report

Art Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/art-crowdfunding-global-market-report

Medical Loans Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-loans-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.