Counter-Swarm Microwave Cannon Market Set to Reach $2.87 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company's Counter-Swarm Microwave Cannon Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Counter-Swarm Microwave Cannon Market Through 2025?

The market size for the counter-swarm microwave cannon has seen a swift expansion in the recent past. It is projected to inflate from $1.25 billion in 2024 to approximately $1.48 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) standing at 18.3%. This evolution during the historical period is largely due to the military's dependency on radio frequency armaments, the preliminary embrace of electronic warfare technologies, the increased application of non-lethal defense strategies, the emergence of drone-related threats, and governmental testing of directed energy weaponry.

Expectations are high for the rapid expansion of the counter-swarm microwave cannon market size in the coming years. It is poised to surge up to $2.87 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. This projected growth during the forecast period is tied to factors like the merging of AI-based targeting systems, a heightened demand for portable directed energy systems, progress in solid-state microwave technologies, more robust defense cooperation between allied nations and the widened usage in urban security operations. Some notable trends within the forecast period include the detection of swarm using AI technology, incorporation with subsequent generation radar systems, miniaturization of microwave cannon platforms, synergies with laser and directed energy systems, and use in urban and border security areas.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Counter-Swarm Microwave Cannon Market?

The growth of the counter-swarm microwave cannon market is likely to be fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions. Such tensions are generally the result of conflicts or complications between nations due to political, economic, or territorial issues. Factors such as territorial disputes and competition amongst major powers primarily contribute to these increasing tensions, with nations prioritizing their national security concerns above everything else. This often leads to a strategic rivalry that disrupts standard diplomatic cooperation. Counter-swarm microwave cannons neutralize drones and minor UAVs utilized for strikes or spying, providing militaries a precise, non-lethal defensive tool. This also improves strategic deterrence and protection of crucial infrastructure during these tensions. For instance, in February 2024, the Sweden-based international research organization, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), reported that conflict-related fatalities rose from 153,100 in 2022 to 170,700 in 2023, indicating increased intensity in numerous global conflict zones. Hence, mounting geopolitical tensions are contributing to the growth of the counter-swarm microwave cannon market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Counter-Swarm Microwave Cannon Market?

Major players in the Counter-Swarm Microwave Cannon Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• MBDA

• Leonardo DRS

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Counter-Swarm Microwave Cannon Sector?

Leading firms in the counter-swarm microwave cannon market are concentrating on creating innovative products, including high-power microwave systems, to offer dependable multi-drone threat protection concurrently. High-power microwave systems produce and release microwave energy at extremely high volumes, which is suitable for communication, radar, or industrial applications. This allows for long-distance transmission, precise detection, and efficient energy distribution in sophisticated systems. For instance, in February 2022, Epirus Inc., a US-based directed energy systems firm, introduced the Portable Leonidas Pod. This is a compact, high-power microwave system developed to broaden the company's advanced electronic warfare offerings by providing a swiftly deployable, portable solution for dealing with drone and electronic threats. It comes with extended battery life and various mounting options. This invention enables direct interaction with threats across different domains and flawless integration with other Leonidas systems for layered defense. This results in improved operational flexibility of Epirus’ electronic warfare capabilities by facilitating fast power-up and mobile deployment to threat areas, effectively meeting the changing battlefield requirements.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Counter-Swarm Microwave Cannon Market

The counter-swarm microwave cannon market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Vehicle-Mounted, Man-Portable, Fixed Installation

2) By Power Output: Low, Medium, High

3) By Frequency Range: L-Band, S-Band, C-Band, X-Band, Other Frequency Ranges

4) By Application: Military, Homeland Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Law Enforcement, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Defense, Government Agencies, Commercial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Vehicle-Mounted: Tactical Vehicle Integration, Trailer-Based Systems, Modular Pod Systems, Airborne Platforms

2) By Man-Portable: Backpack Systems, Rifle-Style Systems, Modular Kits

3) By Fixed Installation: Base Defense Systems, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Modular Fixed Systems

Global Counter-Swarm Microwave Cannon Market - Regional Insights

In the Counter-Swarm Microwave Cannon Global Market Report for 2025, North America was identified as the leading region in 2024, with significant projected growth. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

