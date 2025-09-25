MATT KOVACS SELECTED AS TOP PRESIDENT AND BRAND STRATEGIST OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Matt Kovacs will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matt Kovacs, President of Blaze PR, was recently selected as Top President and Brand Strategist of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the public relations and communications industry, Matt Kovacs has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he currently serves as the President and Lead Strategist at Blaze PR, a Santa Monica–based lifestyle agency. In this role, Matt directs all agency functions while fostering a culture that prioritizes strategic thinking, personalized service, and adaptability. He positions Blaze as not just a service provider but as an extension of each client's business, helping brands cut through the noise and resonate authentically with consumers.Matt Kovacs currently serves as President of Blaze PR (2011–Present), where he leads a team of seasoned practitioners who anticipate trends, cultivate meaningful media and influencer relationships, and deliver award-winning PR campaigns for leading lifestyle brands. Under his leadership, Blaze PR has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the LA Business Journal in both 2019 and 2021, and Matt himself was named PR Executive of the Year at the 2015 PR World Awards. Prior to this role, he was Vice President at Havas Formula Public Relations (2000–2011), where he managed the Sports and Entertainment division and oversaw PR, social media, brand activation, and influencer campaigns for major brands such as ESPN, Newcastle Brown Ale, Toyota, Qualcomm, Honest Tea, and more. Earlier in his career, Matt served as Marketing Director at LIDS Sports Group (1997–2000), spearheading marketing initiatives that supported significant growth within the retail and sportswear sector, and began his professional journey in marketing communications at Levi Strauss & Co. (1995–1997), where he contributed to the brand's apparel campaigns.His areas of expertise include lifestyle brand marketing and strategy, public relations, and crisis communications. He is recognized for building strong media and influencer relationships, crafting authentic consumer engagement strategies, and driving campaigns rooted in data-driven insights. In addition, he brings extensive experience in social media and digital marketing integration, ensuring that the brands he represents remain relevant, competitive, and connected to their audiences. Before embarking on his professional career, Matt earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Southern California.Throughout his illustrious career, Matt Kovacs has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Mr. Kovacs will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Plaza Hotel in NYC for his selection as Top President and Brand Strategist of the Year.Additionally, Matt has been widely recognized for his leadership in consumer PR, receiving multiple honors, including Hermes Awards, Communicator Awards, PRSA Prisms, PRWeek recognition, and Silver Quill Awards. He continues to champion innovative, thoughtful, and impactful communication strategies that help brands not only succeed but thrive in competitive markets.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Matt Kovacs for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Matt is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Matt attributes his success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, He hopes to inspire others to get into thefield.For more information, please visit: www.blazepr.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.